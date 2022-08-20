  • Home
Himachal Pradesh: Incessant Rains Drive School Closure In Mandi

All the government and private educational institutions except colleges and ITI in Mandi district shall remain closed on August 20. All the Aganwaris will also remain closed, the order said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 20, 2022 8:04 am IST | Source: PTI
Schools in Mandi will remain closed in Mandi today
Shimla:

Schools in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district will remain closed on Saturday due to ongoing incessant rains, a senior administration official said.

In view of incessant rains in Mandi for the past two days and the weather forecast of heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, it has been decided that all the government and private educational institutions except colleges and ITI in Mandi district shall remain closed on August 20, district deputy commissioner cum district magistrate Arindam Chaudhary said in an order issued on Friday evening.

All the Aganwaris will also remain closed, the order said. The official said that the heads of closed educational institutions shall strictly comply with the order issued as a matter of public safety.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

