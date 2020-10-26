Incentive Mechanism For Institutions To Reward IoEs That Are Doing Well: Education Minister At Review Meeting

The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, in a review meeting of the Institute of Eminence, or IoE, held today, discussed several issues of the scheme and topics associated with IoE. The review meeting of IoE was also attended by senior officials of the ministry including Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre.

The IoE review meeting had discussions on various topics including what measures to be taken to accelerate the recruitment of international faculty and progress of IoEs to be mapped with the indicators of THE, or QS World University Rankings and international standards. The review meeting of IoE also said an incentive mechanism for institutions shall be developed to reward the IoEs that are doing well and an integrated portal containing world-class research papers from all HEIs shall be made.

The review meeting also had discussions on numerous measures which are required to be taken "to engineer a better perception" of IoEs. Officials, in the review meeting, were directed to develop a detailed strategy (with both qualitative and quantitative parameters) for brand building of the institutes. The IoEs have actually dropped in ranks despite several schemes introduced for the purpose earlier.

The IoE review meeting also recommended provisions of National Education Policy (NEP)'s multiple entry-exit, online degrees, multidisciplinary, internationalization to be leveraged to ensure the success of IoEs.

The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in his social media handle said: “Held a review meeting for 'Institute of Eminence' along with MoS for Education Shri SanjayDhotreMP Ji and various officials of EduMinOfIndia today.”