In Viral Question Paper, IIT Goa Asks Students To Frame Questions, Answer Them

IIT Goa asks students to frame questions and answer them on end semester exams

The Indian Institute of Technology Goa (IIT Goa) has asked a section of students to frame questions on their own and answer them for the end-semester exam. A screenshot of the question paper viral on social media is drawing both jokes and admiration of students. For the exam on analog circuits, IIT Goa asks students to frame their own question based on all that they have learnt over the semester and answer it.

“Prepare the questions of 60 marks from the lecture materials provided to you in the entire semester (Lecture 1 to Lecture 30),” the screenshot of the IIT Goa question paper says.

It further added: “It should reflect your understanding of the course and also must be answered in 2 hours. Avoid discussion with your friends; it may reduce your score if similarities are found. Answer the question that you prepared."

At a time when the whole country is asking for postponement of board exams and considering alternatives to exams, this IIT Goa question paper and the new method of evaluating students on the basis of “understanding of the course” has been appreciated by many.

A Twitter user said: "Woah! What an examination! You prepare questions for yourself and answer the same. Gotta say IIT Goa has [found] out this unique way to evaluate students by themselves. It's not gonna be easy when you are set free to choose questions to answer. Gonna be the test of integrity too."

While another user said: “That's actually a great idea. Its instead shows what candidate knows than what he doesn't know.”

