In Haryana, Students Can Enroll In Class 11 Through WhatsApp

Students who have passed Class 10 from Board of School Education Haryana and want to enroll in Class 11 in the state's government schools can send their Class 10 result and necessary documents to the principal of school concerned on WhatsApp and seek admission.

Education | ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2020 8:30 am IST | Source: ANI

Chandigarh:

Students who have passed Class 10 from Board of School Education Haryana and want to enroll in Class 11 in the state's government schools can send their Class 10 result and necessary documents to the principal of school concerned on WhatsApp and seek admission. Students are also not required to submit any fee currently.

As per the official release of the Haryana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the decision is taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is in the interest of the students.

"As per this initiative of the State Government in view of the safety of students, the students will get admission to class XI while staying at their homes," Haryana Education Minister, Kanwar Pal said.

The Education Minister congratulated Class 10 students of Board of School Education Haryana for their best results. This time the pass percentage of regular students has been 64.59 per cent, while it was 57.39 per cent in the year 2019 and 51.15 per cent in the year 2018.

He also urged the teachers to stay in touch with their class students.

