In A First, Kolkata To Get Tram Library

The specially designed tram library will have books and magazines, including those on competitive examinations such as the civil services, WBCS, GRE, or GMAT in order to attract readers from various educational institutions along its route.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 23, 2020 6:02 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Jharkhand Education Minister Gifts Cars To Class 10, 12 Board Toppers
AICTE Approves Geospatial Science And Technology As Subject In GATE And NET Exams
Maharshi Dayanand University's Practical Exam Date Extended To October 5
UGC And CBSE Chairpersons Asked To Coordinate On Compartment Exam Result Dates: Education Minister
SWAYAM Exam September 2020 Admit Card Released At Swayam.gov.in, Details Here
Bihar: Schools To Reopen Partially For Classes 9-12 From September 28
In A First, Kolkata To Get Tram Library
In A First, Kolkata To Get Tram Library
Image credit: Shutterstock
Kolkata:

In a first of its kind, Kolkata is all set to get a tram library, a top official said on Wednesday. The specially designed tram library will have books and magazines, including those on competitive examinations such as the civil services, WBCS, GRE, or GMAT in order to attract readers from various educational institutions along its route, West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) managing director Rajanvir Singh Kapur said.

The tram library, which will be inaugurated on Thursday, will travel regularly between Shyambazar and Esplanade, traversing 4.5 km through the city's education hub -- College Street, Mr Kapur said.

There are at least 30 educational institutions along or near its route, including the Calcutta University and Presidency University, Scottish Church College, Hindu School, Hare School and the Calcutta Girls' School.

"The tram library, being introduced by the WBTC that oversees India's only functional tramways, is a special tram with books, magazines, which can be read while travelling on the tram," Mr Rajanvir Singh Kapur said.

The tramcar will also have free wifi and will help passengers read e-books apart from laying their hands on books in the library, he said, adding that the collection will be updated regularly.

"We are also planning book reading sessions, book launches and literary festivals in the tram library in the future," the official said, terming the project as a dream come true that will give a new dimension to the city's electric tram service, which is in existence since 1902.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Library
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Jharkhand Education Minister Gifts Cars To Class 10, 12 Board Toppers
Jharkhand Education Minister Gifts Cars To Class 10, 12 Board Toppers
CU Result 2019: Calcutta University Declares First Semester Results; Check Direct Link
CU Result 2019: Calcutta University Declares First Semester Results; Check Direct Link
Calcutta University: SFI Demands More Time, Free Internet For Students Writing Exams
Calcutta University: SFI Demands More Time, Free Internet For Students Writing Exams
DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University First Cut Off Dates Expected To Be Declared Today
DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University First Cut Off Dates Expected To Be Declared Today
AICTE Approves Geospatial Science And Technology As Subject In GATE And NET Exams
AICTE Approves Geospatial Science And Technology As Subject In GATE And NET Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................