  • Home
  • Education
  • IMU Signs MoUs With Admiral Ushakov State Maritime University

IMU Signs MoUs With Admiral Ushakov State Maritime University

The Indian Maritime University (IMU) has signed agreements with several national and international organisations for exchange of information on research and educational programmes.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 15, 2021 7:24 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University To Resume Offline Classes For Final Year UG, PG Students Today
DU Admissions 2021 First Cut-Offs Soon, Here’s List Of Top Colleges
DU Colleges Gear Up To Resume Practical Classes For Final Year UG, PG Students
UGC Stops GITAM, Andhra Pradesh, From Offering Online, ODL Courses For 1 Year
IITs Top National Rankings Of Law, Management Institutes
IGNOU June TEE Exam 2021: Admit Card Released, Here’s Direct Link
IMU Signs MoUs With Admiral Ushakov State Maritime University
IMU has signed agreements with several national and international organisations
Chennai:

The Indian Maritime University (IMU) has signed agreements with several national and international organisations for exchange of information on research and educational programmes, the varsity’s Vice Chancellor Malini V Shankar said on Wednesday. Short-term training programmes, seminars, webinars, conferences and workshops on topics of mutual interest will be organised jointly as per the MoU.

Also, there will be exchange of faculty and students for limited purposes of education and research, she said. Some of the organisations which signed the MoU with IMU include the Dredging Corporation of India, National Institute of Ocean Technology, VOC Port Trust, and Institute of Marine Engineers, India.

MoUs were signed with the Admiral Ushakov Maritime University, Ministry of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mauritius, Batangas University, Philippines, and Erasmus University, Netherlands on the international level. Speaking to reporters here, the Vice Chancellor said the curriculum has been overhauled to make it industry relevant in line with the National Education Policy, 2020.

Accordingly, micro credit courses, table top exercises, electives and option to graduates in minor disciplines were introduced. Some of the academic initiatives undertaken include establishing a chair for taking up research and consultancy projects, systemic improvement in exams / evaluation methods to build critical thinking skills in cadets and installing state of the art simulators in emerging areas to improve cadet learning experience, she said.

This Central University has 3,115 students on its rolls on six campuses in Chennai, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Visakhapatnam besides 2,735 students in 18 affiliated maritime training institutes.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Indian Maritime University (IMU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Duo Among 18 Top Rankers In JEE-Main, Seven Candidates Among 100 Percentile
Delhi Duo Among 18 Top Rankers In JEE-Main, Seven Candidates Among 100 Percentile
JEE Advanced 2021 Begins Today; List Of Documents Required
JEE Advanced 2021 Begins Today; List Of Documents Required
CAT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till September 22
CAT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till September 22
Karnataka Ready To Discuss Implementation Of NEP: Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka Ready To Discuss Implementation Of NEP: Basavaraj Bommai
CA Results 2021: Mangaluru's Ruth Clare D'Silva Secures All India First Rank
CA Results 2021: Mangaluru's Ruth Clare D'Silva Secures All India First Rank
.......................... Advertisement ..........................