  • Home
  • Education
  • Implementation Of NEP Nothing But Privatisation Of Education: AIFUCTO

Implementation Of NEP Nothing But Privatisation Of Education: AIFUCTO

The Centre has not been listening to the concerns of stakeholders and the implementation of the National Education Policy is nothing but privatisation and corporatisation of education, the All India Federation of University and College Teachers Organization claimed.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 26, 2021 8:16 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

President Ramnath Kovind Approves Appointment Of VCs In 12 Universities
IIT Delhi Start-Up, FFI To Design Advanced Fabric For National Flag
Universities Should Become Thought Leaders In Finding Solutions To Global Challenges: Vice President
Multidisciplinary Education And Research University Will Open Up New Opportunities For Students: Minister
Vice President Praises Engineering Colleges Offering Courses In Regional Languages
Lakshadweep Government To Establish Paramedical College In Kavaratti
Implementation Of NEP Nothing But Privatisation Of Education: AIFUCTO
Implementation of NEP is nothing but privatisation of education: AIFUCTO
New Delhi:

The Centre has not been listening to the concerns of stakeholders and the implementation of the National Education Policy is nothing but privatisation and corporatisation of education, the All India Federation of University and College Teachers Organization claimed on Sunday.

"There has been an unprecedented attack on the education system of the country," AIFUCTO president Professor Kesab Bhattacharya alleged and called upon all teachers to actively participate in its 'Save India' movement on August 9. He was speaking at a virtual meeting of the AIFUCTO's national executive committee. Teachers from all the states participated in the meeting and raised their concerns.

"The hurried implementation of the new education policy is nothing but privatisation and corporatization of education," he said.

Dr. Raghuraj Parihar, Zonal Secretary of the organisation from Kota raised various issues concerning the university and college teachers of Rajasthan. He claimed that Sanskrit college teachers of the state are yet to receive the Seventh Pay Commission benefits and, that around 75 per cent of teachers' posts have been lying vacant in these institutions as no fresh recruitment have been made for the last 16 years.

Professor Arun Kumar, general secretary of the organisation took note of all the proposals and said they would be sent to the authorities for necessary action. He also assured Dr. Parihar that a letter will be written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to look into the issues faced by Sanskrit colleges.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
National Education Policy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: CBSE 10th Result Date, Time Latest News
Live | CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: CBSE 10th Result Date, Time Latest News
Faculty Members Contribute To Fulcrum Of Institutional Excellence: AICTE Chairman
Faculty Members Contribute To Fulcrum Of Institutional Excellence: AICTE Chairman
Madhya Pradesh Schools To Reopen Tomorrow For Classes 11, 12
Madhya Pradesh Schools To Reopen Tomorrow For Classes 11, 12
DU Admission 2021: Delhi University To Start Registrations For PG Programmes Tomorrow
DU Admission 2021: Delhi University To Start Registrations For PG Programmes Tomorrow
#PostponeNEETUGSeptToOctober Trends: Medical Aspirants Demand That NEET UG Be Postponed
#PostponeNEETUGSeptToOctober Trends: Medical Aspirants Demand That NEET UG Be Postponed
.......................... Advertisement ..........................