Implement Syllabus Of Cyber Security Course At UG, PG Levels Across All Streams: UGC To Universities, Colleges

UGC asks colleges to implement Cyber Security courses

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities and their affiliated colleges to implement syllabus of Cyber Security courses at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels across all streams. The Cyber Security syllabus, as per a UGC statement, aims to create more aware, responsive and responsible digital citizens.

Addressing all the Vice-Chancellors of all universities and principals of colleges, the UGC in the statement said: “In view of the importance of cyber security and for propagating cyber hygiene amongst HEIs, you are requested to take necessary steps for implementation of the Syllabus of Cyber Security Course at Undergraduate and Postgraduate level in all the streams of your esteemed University and also in the affiliated or constituent Colleges.”

“The syllabus aims to create more aware, responsive and responsible digital citizens, thereby contributing effectively to an overall healthy cyber security posture and ecosystem,” it added.

The UGC Cyber Security course for UG programmes include Introduction to Cyber Security, Cyber Crime and Cyber Law, Social Media Overview and Security, e-Commerce and Digital Payments, Digital Devices Security, Tools and Technologies for Cyber Security.

Cyber Security, Cyber Crimes, Cyber Law, Data Privacy and Data Security, Cyber Security Management, Compliance and Governance form part of the UGC Cyber Security PG programme.