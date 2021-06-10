Implement Multidisciplinary Learning On Lines Of NEP: Karnataka Minister

Image credit: Shutterstock Implement multidisciplinary learning on Lines of NEP: Karnataka Deputy CM (Representational)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday directed the Higher Education Council to come out with a curriculum framework by July end on implementing multidisciplinarity in engineering colleges by including the option to learn science-based subjects.

Mr Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, said in a statement that he asked authorities concerned to implement multidisciplinarity along the lines of National Educational Policy (NEP), from the current academic year itself.

Out of around 220 engineering colleges in the state, over 110 colleges have good infrastructure and multidisciplinary learning could be introduced in these colleges by including options to learn subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Applied Maths etc, Mr Narayan said.

