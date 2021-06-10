Implement Multidisciplinary Learning On Lines Of NEP: Karnataka Minister

  • Home
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday directed the Higher Education Council to come out with a curriculum framework by July end on implementing multidisciplinarity in engineering colleges by including the option to learn science-based subjects.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 10, 2021 10:48 pm IST | Source: PTI

Implement multidisciplinary learning on Lines of NEP: Karnataka Deputy CM (Representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Bengaluru:

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday directed the Higher Education Council to come out with a curriculum framework by July end on implementing multidisciplinarity in engineering colleges by including the option to learn science-based subjects.

Mr Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, said in a statement that he asked authorities concerned to implement multidisciplinarity along the lines of National Educational Policy (NEP), from the current academic year itself.

Out of around 220 engineering colleges in the state, over 110 colleges have good infrastructure and multidisciplinary learning could be introduced in these colleges by including options to learn subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Applied Maths etc, Mr Narayan said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th Board Exams Cancelled
Enrolment Of Female Students Lowest In Institutes Of National Importance: AISHE Report
Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Latest Updates From Six States, UTs
NEET: Panel To Submit Report In A Month, Says Tamil Nadu Government
IIT Kanpur, ICICI Securities To Facilitate Rapid Delivery Of Medical Oxygen
