"To establish equality and social justice, we request the Government of India to implement the 27 per cent OBC reservation in All India Quota seats of both central and state agricultural educational institutions in agriculture and allied courses," read the letter to Union Agriculture Minister

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 19, 2022 12:46 pm IST

All India OBC Students Association requested reservations in state Agricultural institutions
The All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) has written a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar requesting to implement the 27 per cent OBC reservation in All India quota seats of state agricultural educational institutions (SAUs). As per the letter, the reservation for SC and ST candidates are applicable in both Central and State Agricultural Education Institute, however, the reservation for OBC candidates is only restricted to central agricultural institutions. ALSO READ | ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 Exam On September 20; Check Paper Pattern

"Under the all India quota, 15 per cent and 7.5 per cent reservation seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates in both Central and State Agricultural Education Institute under AIQ seats in Agriculture and allied courses. However, reservation for OBC candidates in these courses and allied quota seats is only restricted to central agricultural institutions," read the letter. Meanwhile, the OBC reservation is not applicable to All India quota seats of state agricultural universities (SAUs) under the ICAR-AU system as per AIEEA UG/ PG/ PhD admission reservation rule, it added.

The central government has recently decided to provide 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in the All India Quota Scheme for UG, PG medical and dental courses. "To establish equality and social justice, we request the Government of India to implement the 27 per cent OBC reservation in All India Quota seats of both central and state agricultural educational institutions in agriculture and allied courses," it mentioned.

The ICAR AIEEA is held annually by the NTA for providing admission to candidates with over 15,000 undergraduate and 11,000 postgraduate seats across 75 agricultural universities in the country.

