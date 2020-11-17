‘Imparting Education To Our Daughters Is Important’: Education Minister At Lilavati Award 2020

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ virtually launched Lilavati Award 2020 today, November 17. With women empowerment as the theme, the objective of AICTE’s Lilavati Award is to create awareness about issues like sanitation, hygiene, health, nutrition, literacy, employment, technology, credit, marketing, innovation, skill development, natural resources and rights among women.

Rajiv Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE; Chairman, AICTE Anil Sahasrabudhe; Vice Chairman, AICTE, M P Poonia, Vasudha Kamath, Member, Draft NEP Committee and other senior officials of the ministry were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, the Mr Pokhriyal emphasised on the necessity to impart quality education to our daughters to make them self-reliant, confident and successful. He said that the theme of the award – ‘women empowerment’ has always been the top priority of the government.

The Minister appreciated AICTE for the establishment of Lilavati Award and said it would promote women empowerment in the country.

The Minister informed that the award covers multidisciplinary areas such as women's health, self-defence, sanitation, literacy, entrepreneurship and legal awareness. He said that the program will ensure the participation of women and enable them to hold higher positions in educational institutions.

Chairman of AICTE Anil D Sahasrabudhe in his address said, "To treat women with ‘equality and fairness’ in all spheres of lives, by the means of this initiative, all the stakeholders (especially the girl students) in AICTE approved institutions would get a unique opportunity to present a solution to the prevalent issues of gender discrimination, such as illiteracy, unemployment, economic and nutritional disparities, maternal mortality, human rights, etc. Also, if anyone has already made a successful effort towards making a mark in the society, in establishing women’s emancipation/ empowerment at large, she/ he can showcase their efforts/ contributions."