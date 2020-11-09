  • Home
  • Education
  • IMI Admission Process: Complete Guide On The Selection Process

IMI Admission Process: Complete Guide On The Selection Process

Indian Management Institute (IMI), has started the admission process for its PGDM for the year 2021-23 in online mode. Candidates wanting admission to the PGDM must read and adhere to the eligibility criteria of the said institution.

Education | Written By Divyosha | Updated: Nov 9, 2020 11:45 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Launches Free Wi-Fi Service For Government Colleges, Universities
No Reduction In Scholarship Amount For SC, ST Students: Odisha Chief Minister
JoSAA 6th Seat Allotment Result 2020 Declared, Here’s How To Check
CBSE: Over 1.16 Lakh Take JNV Entrance Test Amidst COVID-19
5.18 Lakh Private School Students Join Government Schools: Tamil Nadu Education Minister
CV Raman Birth Anniversary 2020: Interesting Facts About The Nobel Laureate
IMI Admission Process: Complete Guide On The Selection Process
IMI Admission Process: Complete Guide On The Selection Process
New Delhi:

Indian Management Institute (IMI), has started the admission process for its PGDM for the year 2021-23 in online mode. Candidates aspiring for admission to the PGDM programme must adhere to IMI eligibility criteria. If a candidate fails to fulfil the requirements, candidature may stand cancelled. As per the admission process of IMI, the educational background, scores obtained in the entrance examinations such as CAT and GMAT, and other such details are taken into consideration.

Important Dates

Events

Dates

Application form release

Available now

Application form last date

December 7, 2020

Release of the list of shortlisted candidates

The first week of February 2021

Interview process

Mid-Feb/Mid March 2021

Release of final results

The second week of April 2021

Commencement of Programme

Last week of June 2021


Eligibility Criteria

As per the IMI eligibility criteria:

  • The candidates must be holding a bachelor’s or equivalent degree, with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks or equivalent in any discipline from a recognized university in India or abroad.

  • The bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification must involve a minimum of three years of education, after higher secondary schooling 10+2 or equivalent.

  • Candidates who are in their final year are also eligible to apply, provided they produce a proof of meeting the minimum eligibility criteria by September 30, 2021.

  • The candidate may be a graduate without any work experience or with relevant work experience from any discipline of education.

Application Process

Step 1: Visit the official website of IMI or click here

Step 2: Create a new account by entering relevant details

Step 3: The login details will be sent to the email id which will be later used for filling the admission form and for checking the status of the application.

Step 4: After logging in successfully, start filling in the admission form that will be displayed.

Step 5: Complete filling in the application form and submit it along with application fee and other required documents.

Step 6: Take a printout of the receipt and application form for future reference.

Admission Process

The shortlisting of the candidates will be on the basis of:

  • CAT or GMAT score

  • Academic Record

Only the shortlisted candidates will be called for the final stage of the selection process which is the Individual Assessment Process consisting of an essay writing and personal interview etc.

The past academic records, performance in each assessment process along with other qualitative parameters, like the quality of work experience and extra-curricular activities will constitute the core components of the selection process.

Click here for more Education News
IMI Noida
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Launches Free Wi-Fi Service For Government Colleges, Universities
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Launches Free Wi-Fi Service For Government Colleges, Universities
Prime Minister To Unveil Swami Vivekananda’s Statue At JNU
Prime Minister To Unveil Swami Vivekananda’s Statue At JNU
No Reduction In Scholarship Amount For SC, ST Students: Odisha Chief Minister
No Reduction In Scholarship Amount For SC, ST Students: Odisha Chief Minister
NEET Counselling 2020: MCC Issues Important Notice For AIIMS Candidates, Extends Round 1 Reporting Date
NEET Counselling 2020: MCC Issues Important Notice For AIIMS Candidates, Extends Round 1 Reporting Date
AMU Seeks President's Intervention To Mitigate Its Financial Crisis
AMU Seeks President's Intervention To Mitigate Its Financial Crisis
.......................... Advertisement ..........................