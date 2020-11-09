IMI Admission Process: Complete Guide On The Selection Process

Indian Management Institute (IMI), has started the admission process for its PGDM for the year 2021-23 in online mode. Candidates aspiring for admission to the PGDM programme must adhere to IMI eligibility criteria. If a candidate fails to fulfil the requirements, candidature may stand cancelled. As per the admission process of IMI, the educational background, scores obtained in the entrance examinations such as CAT and GMAT, and other such details are taken into consideration.

Important Dates

Events Dates Application form release Available now Application form last date December 7, 2020 Release of the list of shortlisted candidates The first week of February 2021 Interview process Mid-Feb/Mid March 2021 Release of final results The second week of April 2021 Commencement of Programme Last week of June 2021





Eligibility Criteria

As per the IMI eligibility criteria:

The candidates must be holding a bachelor’s or equivalent degree, with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks or equivalent in any discipline from a recognized university in India or abroad.

The bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification must involve a minimum of three years of education, after higher secondary schooling 10+2 or equivalent.

Candidates who are in their final year are also eligible to apply, provided they produce a proof of meeting the minimum eligibility criteria by September 30, 2021.

The candidate may be a graduate without any work experience or with relevant work experience from any discipline of education.

Application Process

Step 1: Visit the official website of IMI or click here

Step 2: Create a new account by entering relevant details

Step 3: The login details will be sent to the email id which will be later used for filling the admission form and for checking the status of the application.

Step 4: After logging in successfully, start filling in the admission form that will be displayed.

Step 5: Complete filling in the application form and submit it along with application fee and other required documents.

Step 6: Take a printout of the receipt and application form for future reference.

Admission Process

The shortlisting of the candidates will be on the basis of:

CAT or GMAT score

Academic Record

Only the shortlisted candidates will be called for the final stage of the selection process which is the Individual Assessment Process consisting of an essay writing and personal interview etc.

The past academic records, performance in each assessment process along with other qualitative parameters, like the quality of work experience and extra-curricular activities will constitute the core components of the selection process.