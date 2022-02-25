  • Home
IMA Requests PM Modi To Help Bring Back Young Medical Students Stranded In Ukraine On Priority

The doctors' body urged PM Modi to help the medical students stranded in Ukraine financially and also create a dedicated helpdesk for them.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 25, 2022 5:41 pm IST

IMA Requests PM Modi To Help Bring Back Young Medical Students Stranded In Ukraine On Priority
IMA urges PM Modi to help bring back students from Ukraine (representational)
New Delhi:

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help bring back young medical students stranded in Ukraine on priority, saying most of them cannot afford the escalated costs of air travel following a Russian military offensive.

The doctors' body urged PM Modi to help them financially and also create a dedicated helpdesk for medical students. "As you are aware that thousands of Indian students pursuing their medical studies are stranded in Ukraine. Most of them cannot afford the escalated costs of air travel. Even those affording cannot travel due to the adverse conditions there. Even the day-to-day rations are dwindling, creating severe hardships for their survival," the IMA said in a letter to PM Modi.

Their parents here are anxious and worried about their safety and well-being, it said. "The IMA is well aware of the various efforts taken by our Union Government to get back Indian citizens. We sincerely and humbly appeal to your good self to give priority to our young students and bring them back as soon as possible. We request further to the government to help them financially and make all possible efforts to get them out," the IMA stated.

