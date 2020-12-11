IMA Mizoram Chapter Opposes CCIM Notification On Surgery Nod For Ayurveda

The Mizoram chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Indian Dental Association (IDA) on Friday opposed the Centre's move allowing postgraduate practitioners of Ayurveda to be trained in performing surgical procedures. Though the Mizoram chapter of the IMA did not join the strike called by the IMA, it voiced its opposition to the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) notification and raised the slogan "no to mixopathy or crosspathy in healthcare".

Leaders of Mizoram chapter of the IMA and IDA opposed 'mixophathy' in healthcare and said that it is not possible to easily diagnose ailments and suggest a treatment as the types of diseases are numerous. "This decision is detrimental to public health. We are not against Ayurveda but the crossover with allopathy," the leaders of IMA Mizoram chalpter told a press conference here.

The November 20 notification by the CCIM, a statutory body under the AYUSH Ministry to regulate the Indian systems of medicine, listed 39 general surgery procedures and around 19 procedures involving the eye, ear, nose and throat by amending the Indian Medicine Central Council (Post Graduate Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016.