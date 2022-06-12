IITs To Offer BEd Courses Soon, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

  • Home
Updated: Jun 12, 2022 12:21 pm IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Image credit: Twitter/@dpradhanbjp
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs) will soon offer a four-year integrated teacher education programme or bachelor in education (BEd) courses. While attending the inauguration function of a new Kendriya Vidyalaya at the IIT Bhubaneswar campus on Saturday, Dharmendra Pradhan said that the level of many BEd colleges in the country is not up to the mark and this initiative will help in increasing the efficiency of the teachers and the development of the students.

ALSO READ | Dharmendra Pradhan Launches New Kendriya Vidyalaya At IIT Bhubaneswar Campus

"This year, a 4-year integrated teacher education program or ITP pilot model will be launched to provide appropriate training to teachers under the National Education Policy. This will increase the efficiency of the teachers and the full development of the students," the Education Minister tweeted.

Mr Pradhan also said that the PM Sri Schools will be set up across India, including Odisha, with the aim to prepare students for the future. "The Government of India will support the establishment of this school in the old school, not the new school," he said.

ALSO READ | Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Digital Skilling Programme For 1 Crore Students From Class 7 To Graduation

He further said that more Kendriya Vidyalaya, Nabadoya and Eklabya Vidyalaya will be set up under the direct supervision of the PM Modi government to provide quality education to the students in Odisha. According to Mr Pradhan, rhe overall education plan will cost Rs 3 lakh crore over the next four years and will improve the quality of education in the country, including the state of Odisha.

