IITs Top National Rankings Of Law, Management Institutes

IIT Kharagpur is the fifth best institute for Law education, according to NIRF 2021 rankings.

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) – regarded as top institutes of Engineering and Technology education in the country – are once again in lists of top Law and Management institutes.

While IIT Kharagpur is the fifth-best institute for Law education, according to NIRF 2021 rankings, IIT Delhi is the fifth-best for Management.

IIT Kharagpur had also featured in Law rankings last year, so had IIT Delhi in Management. However, IIT Kharagpur has dropped to fifth from fourth in the Law rankings of 2020, and IIT Delhi has improved its rank by five places in the Management category.

Odisha’s Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (10th) is another Engineering institute in the Law rankings.

Notably, only five National Law Universities have featured in the top 15 of NIRF 2021 rankings for Law. National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bangalore is the best institute for Law education in the country according to the rankings.

B-Schools: IITs Above IIMs In NIRF 2021 Rankings

Though Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Kolkata and Kozhikode are in the top four positions in Management rankings like last year, IIT Delhi has been ranked above IIMs at Indore and Lucknow.

The score difference between IIM Kozhikode (73.34) and IIT Delhi (72.15) is just 1.2.

Here is a list of IITs who have made it to the top 20 of NIRF 2021 Management rankings.

Name of Institute NIRF 2021 Ranking NIRF 2020 Ranking IIT Delhi 5 8 IIT Kharagpur 9 5 IIT Bombay 10 11 IIT Madras 13 14 IIT Roorkee 14 12 IIT Kanpur 16 16





Multidisciplinary Education At IITs

In addition to Engineering and Technology courses, nearly all IITs have introduced courses in Management, Humanities and other disciplines to become institutes of multidisciplinary education.

B-Schools were launched in the 1990s and since the early 2000s, the humanities and social science courses in UG, PG level have grown.

IITs moving towards other disciplines is envisioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which says Higher Educational Institutions(HEIs) should transform into multidisciplinary institutions, each aiming to have 3,000 or more students.