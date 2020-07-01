IITs Promise ‘Innovative Replacements’ For Banned Chinese Applications

  • Home
AICTE Chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe said that the regulatory body is planning to launch a competition specifically to support the creation of replacement apps.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 1, 2020 9:46 am IST | Source: Careers360

IITs have promised replacements for banned Chinese apps
Image credit: IIT Delhi website
New Delhi:

With the Central Government banning Chinese mobile applications on Monday in response to the border skirmish in Eastern Ladakh, technical institutions in India, such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), have promised “innovative replacements” for them.

As a result of the rising tensions between India and China, the Central Government had banned 59 Chinese applications citing security concerns. Following this development, technical institutions in India have issued statements promising indigenous technology that replaces its Chinese counterparts.

IIT Kanpur Director Abhay Karandikar, through his social media account, said: “Our technical innovation is second to none in the world, and I am sure that we will soon see not only better but also innovative replacement apps built by Indians for Indians.”

IIT Delhi Director V Ramagopal Rao said: Let's support, promote and embrace safe and secure apps. Our graduates can create Tik Tok like apps as summer projects. Roposo is created by three IIT Delhi Alumni. Let's support local innovation.” Roposo is a video content platform similar to the Chinese application Tik Tok.

Meanwhile, the apex regulatory body for technical institutions in India, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), said that it is planning to launch a competition specifically to support the creation of replacement apps.

AICTE Chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe, through his social media account, said: “AICTE in association with other ministries and govt departments wishes to launch competition and support those who develop replacement apps.”

IIT Alumni Council, an alumni body consisting of members from all the IITs, said that it will be eliminating all Chinese software and systems from its Megalab initiative, a virology lab designed to tackle COVID-19 pandemic.

IIT Alumni Council, in a press release, said:“In support of the Indian Government’s ban on Chinese smartphone apps, the IIT Alumni Council announced that all initiatives including MegaLab would immediately eliminate all Chinese systems and software. The Council has been working actively for the last few weeks with various technical institutes of excellence, research institutions for developing indigenous and cost-effective solutions to replace Chinese systems and software.”

