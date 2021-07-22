  • Home
  • Education
  • IITs, IISc, Launch New Courses On SWAYAM Platform

IITs, IISc, Launch New Courses On SWAYAM Platform

More than 500 courses, taught by the faculty from IITs and IISc, are offered completely free of cost by NPTEL.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 22, 2021 4:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi To Inaugurate 9 Medical Colleges On July 30
National Rail And Transportation Institute (NRTI) Admission Deadline Extended
Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University To Focus On Skills: Vice Chancellor
IIM Sambalpur Welcomes MBA Class 2021-23 Through Virtual Inauguration Programme
Jamia Millia Islamia Professor Selected For Visitor’s Award 2020 For Biological Research
Gauhati University UG 3rd Semester Exams Cancelled, 6th Semester Exams In August
IITs, IISc, Launch New Courses On SWAYAM Platform
The courses are free of cost and are taught by IIT and IISc faculties (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), a joint initiative of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has launched new courses on Electric Vehicles and Renewable Energy, Design for IoT, Business and Sustainable Development, for the July 2021 Semester on the SWAYAM platform.

The courses are free of cost and are taught by IIT and IISc faculties. Learners can enroll for NPTEL courses through https://swayam.gov.in/NPTEL. The last date to enroll for the first set of NPTEL courses is August 2, 2021.

Highlighting the unique aspects of NPTEL, Prof Vignesh Muthuvijayan, NPTEL Coordinator at IIT Madras, said, “SWAYAM-NPTEL is currently working with more than 4,000 educational institutions in engineering, arts, science, commerce, and management across the country.

NPTEL offers certification courses through the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) format where learners need to watch videos, submit assignments on a weekly or monthly basis and take an optional, proctored, final exam. There is a nominal fee for the exam, according to an official statement.

Students can also request for transfer of credits once they clear the NPTEL certification exam, if it is approved by the educational institute they are enrolled in.

NPTEL has courses across Engineering, Humanities, Basic Sciences, and Management, domains. It has received more than 1.4 crore enrolments till date.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
West Bengal HS Result 2021 LIVE: WBCHSE 12th Result Download Link Available At Wbresults.nic.in
Live | West Bengal HS Result 2021 LIVE: WBCHSE 12th Result Download Link Available At Wbresults.nic.in
JEE Main 2021 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Shift 2 Begins, Paper Analysis And More
Live | JEE Main 2021 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Shift 2 Begins, Paper Analysis And More
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result Date Latest Updates
Live | CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result Date Latest Updates
IIT Delhi Start-Up, FFI To Design Advanced Fabric For National Flag
IIT Delhi Start-Up, FFI To Design Advanced Fabric For National Flag
West Bengal Class 12 Result 2021: Murshidabad Girl Scores 499 Out Of 500
West Bengal Class 12 Result 2021: Murshidabad Girl Scores 499 Out Of 500
.......................... Advertisement ..........................