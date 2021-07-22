IITs, IISc, Launch New Courses On SWAYAM Platform

Image credit: Shutterstock The courses are free of cost and are taught by IIT and IISc faculties (representational)

National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), a joint initiative of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has launched new courses on Electric Vehicles and Renewable Energy, Design for IoT, Business and Sustainable Development, for the July 2021 Semester on the SWAYAM platform.

The courses are free of cost and are taught by IIT and IISc faculties. Learners can enroll for NPTEL courses through https://swayam.gov.in/NPTEL. The last date to enroll for the first set of NPTEL courses is August 2, 2021.

Highlighting the unique aspects of NPTEL, Prof Vignesh Muthuvijayan, NPTEL Coordinator at IIT Madras, said, “SWAYAM-NPTEL is currently working with more than 4,000 educational institutions in engineering, arts, science, commerce, and management across the country.

NPTEL offers certification courses through the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) format where learners need to watch videos, submit assignments on a weekly or monthly basis and take an optional, proctored, final exam. There is a nominal fee for the exam, according to an official statement.

Students can also request for transfer of credits once they clear the NPTEL certification exam, if it is approved by the educational institute they are enrolled in.

NPTEL has courses across Engineering, Humanities, Basic Sciences, and Management, domains. It has received more than 1.4 crore enrolments till date.