‘IITs Have To Be Taken To Next Level’: PM Modi At IIT Kharagpur Convocation

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 66th convocation of IIT Kharagpur today through a video conference.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Feb 23, 2021 2:24 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 66th convocation of IIT Kharagpur today through a video conference. Addressing the convocation, the Prime Minister said in the 21st century the IITs need to be taken to the next level from Indian Institutes of Technology to Institutes of Indigenous Technologies to meet the changing demands and aspirations of new India. He urged the students passing out to work towards creating startups and innovating things that can change the lives of crores of people in the country.

The Prime Minister said this day is not only important for the parents and teachers of the IIT but also for the new India as the students represent the entire country. “Degree they won today represents the aspiration of millions of people, which students have to fulfil,” PM Modi added.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre were present on the occasion.

PM Modi asked the students to adopt the mantra of Self 3 to overcome their self-doubts and obstacles in the future. He said Self 3 is Self-awareness, Self-confidence and Selflessness. He advised the students to recognize their potential and move forward, move ahead with full confidence, move ahead with selflessness.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for significant innovation for Industry 4.0. He lauded the efforts of IIT Kharagpur to transform academic research related to AI at industrial level, Internet of things and modern construction technology. He urged the institute to work fast on futuristic solutions in Health Technology.

The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of IIT Kharagpur on the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP 2020). He praised the institute for the way they were exploring knowledge and science as the strength of our future innovation.

