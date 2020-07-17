IITs To Drop Class 12 Marks Criteria For Admissions This Year

IITs To Drop Class 12 Marks Criteria For Admissions

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) have decided to relax admission criterion this year in view of partial cancellation of class 12 exams by various boards, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'' announced on Friday. For admission to the IITs, JEE Advanced exam is held. Candidates who qualify the engineering entrance exam JEE Main and are ranked within the the top 2,50,000 rank holders are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam.

Qualified candidates who have passed class XII examinations will now be eligible for admissions irrespective of marks obtained.@HRDMinistry @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 17, 2020

For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the JEE (Advanced), the eligibility was to secure either minimum score of 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations, he tweeted.

"Due to the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates this time. Qualified candidates who have passed class XII examinations will now be eligible for admissions irrespective of marks obtained," the minister said in a series of tweets.

This year, board exams of many state boards and national level education boards like the CBSE and CISCE could not be completed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The boards had to release the result on the basis of a new assessment scheme. The final results have been based on the average marks secured by the students in the papers for which the exam was held. Students who wish to improve their scores will be given a chance later, the boards have said.

(With Inputs from PTI)