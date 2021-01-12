IITs Begin Online Admission Process For MBA Courses; Apply By January 31

Various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have started the admission process for their respective postgraduate management (MBA) courses for the academic session 2021-22. The admissions are being held online with the IITs following their own selection criteria. The MBA aspirants will have to apply to different IITs on their respective websites by filling up an online application form and submitting the required documents. The last date for submission of IIT MBA 2021 applications is January 31. All the IITs will be considering the score of Common Admission Test (CAT 2021).

Read More: CAT Result 2020- Seven Out Of 9 Toppers From Engineering Background

Department of Management Studies (DMS) - IIT Delhi, Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management (SJMSoM) - IIT Bombay, Department of Management Studies (DMS) - IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, School of Management & Entrepreneurship (SME) - IIT Jodhpur, Industrial and Management Engineering (IME)- IIT Kanpur, Vinod Gupta School of Management (VGSoM)- IIT Madras, Department of Management Sciences (DoMS)- IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee are currently running the MBA courses.

Direct links to apply for IIT- MBA programmes

Department of Management Studies (DMS) - IIT Delhi

SJMSoM - IIT Bombay

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

(SME) - IIT Jodhpur

(IME)- IIT Kanpur

(VGSoM)- IIT Madras

(DoMS)- IIT Madras

(DoMS)- IIT Roorkee

The candidates will be selected on the basis of online applications, they will be intimidated about different admission processes on their online admission portal. The final shortlisted MBA candidates will be separately notified on their registered email id.

The CAT 2021 results were declared by Indian Institute of Management (IIM Indore) on January 2 The CAT exam result 2020 will be valid till December 31, 2021.