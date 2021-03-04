Image credit: Shutterstock QS World University Rankings By Subject 2021: 3 IITs In Top 100 For Engineering, IISc 92th For Natural Sciences

QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021 have been announced and three Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are among top 100 institutes for Engineering and Technology worldwide. IIT Bombay has been ranked 49th, followed by IIT Delhi (54) and IIT Madras (94). IIT Kharagpur (101) missed the top 100 by a score of 0.1 and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has been ranked 103th for Engineering and Technology.

IIsc has been ranked 92nd for Natural Sciences, followed by IIT Bombay (114), IIT Madras (187)), and IIT Delhi (210).

No Indian University is in the top 100 for Arts and Humanities. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which has been ranked 159th, is the best performing university in this subject, followed by University of Delhi (252). IIT Bombay has been placed in the 40-450 bracket.

For Life Sciences and Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) ranked 248th worldwide. Delhi University (401-450) and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, or PGIMER, Chandigarh (451-500) are the next two Indian institutes mentioned in the rankings.

Delhi University (global ranking: 208) has been ranked best among Indian institutes for Social Sciences and Management, followed by IIT Bombay (232) and IIT Delhi (241). Indian B-schools to be featured in this category include Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad (292) and IIM Bangalore (303).

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021 cover a total of 51 disciplines, grouped into five broad subject areas. Rankings are compiled annually to help students identify the leading universities in a particular subject.

For ranking universities, QS uses research citations, along with the results of major global surveys of employers and academics.

