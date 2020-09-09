Image credit: Shutterstock UCEED 2021 Registration 2021 Begins At Uceed.iitb.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has opened the registration portal for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design, or UCEED 2021. Candidates who passed Class 12 or equivalent examination in 2020 or appearing in 2021, in any stream, can apply for the examination. The UCEED 2021 registration link is available on the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in.

UCEED is a national level entrance exam for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. IIT Bombay, under the guidance of the UCEED-CEED Implementation Committee 2021, will conduct the entrance examination.

UCEED 2021 Registration: Direct Link

Apply for UCEED 2021 using this link:

UCEED 2021 Registration link

UCEED 2020: How To Apply

1. Before registration, read UCEED 2021 Information Brochure for eligibility criteria, documents required, registration fee etc.

2. Go to the link mentioned above and click on 'Register' to create account with the IITB external user registration portal.

3. After registration, click on the 'Login' button to enter the UCEED 2021 portal.

Both Foreign and Indian Nationals can apply for UCEED 2020. After qualifying in the examination, candidates will have to apply separately for BDes admissions.

The last date to apply for UCEED 2021 is October 10. However, registration form can be filled up to October 17 by paying a late fee of Rs 500.

“UCEED qualified candidates will have to apply separately for BDes admissions as per the prescribed procedure...through the joint seat allocation process. UCEED 2021 score is valid only for admission to the programmes in the academic year 2021- 2022,” an official statement said.