IIT UCEED 2021: Know Which Colleges Accept UCEED Score

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has started registration for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design, or UCEED 2021. Candidates, who meet the required eligibility criteria, can apply for the exam up to October 30 at uceed.iitb.ac.in UCEED is a national level exam which is conducted every year for admission to BDes programmes in the participating institutions across the country. UCEED 2021 will be held on January 17, 2021, in 24 cities across the country.

The score of UCEED is accepted by other colleges as well, though the entrance test is conducted by IIT Bombay. Aspirants can read the complete article to know all about the college accepting UCEED score.

Colleges Accepting UCEED Score

Apart from the four IITs -- IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur, 22 other colleges accept UCEED score for admission to BDes programmes.

Seat Intake in IITs

Name of the Institute Open OBC-NCL EWS ST SC Total IITB 15 10 4 3 5 37 IITH 9 5 2 1 3 20 IITG 23 15 6 4 8 56 IIITDM 27 18 6 5 10 66 Total 74 18 48 26 13 179





UCEED Participating Institutes

Serial no. Colleges accepting UCEED BDes Programmes Offer 1. Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, Punjab Interior and Furniture Design

Multimedia and Furniture Design

Journalism and Film Production Design

Product and Industrial Design

Fashion Design 2. Srishti Institute of Art Design and Technology, Bengaluru Creative and applied computation

Business services and systems design

Creative education

Industrial arts and design practices

Public space design

Visual communication and strategic branding

Information arts and information design practices

Human-centred design 3. Central Institute of Technology, Kokrajhar Multimedia Communication and Design 4. Vishwakarma University, Pune Graphics Design 5. Chitkara University, Punjab Visual communication

Game design

User interface 6. Arch College of Design and Business, Jaipur Fashion Design

Interior Design

Jewellery Design

Craft and Accessory Design 7. Delhi Technology University BDes 8. University of Petroleum and Energy Studies Fashion Design

Game Design

Animation and VFX

Graphics and Communication Design

Industrial and Product Design

Use Experience and Interaction Design

Interior and Retails Space

Transportation and Mobility Design 9. CEPT University, Gujarat Interior Design 10. Manipal University, Jaipur Fashion Design 11. JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur Product Design

Interaction Design

Interdisciplinary Design 12. Department of Design, Nirma University, Ahmedabad Communication design

Industrial design 13. ICAT Design and Media College, Sonepat Fashion Design

Interior Design

Graphic Design

UI Design & Dev

Game Art and Design

Visual Effects

Visual Media

Photography

Animation

Game Programming

Multimedia Tech

Game Design & Dev 14. World University of Design (WUD) Product design

Transportation design

Interior Architecture & Design

Film and video

Graphic communication design

Animation and game design

Fashion design

Fashion communication 15. Jain (Deemed to be University) Industrial Design

Communications and Media Design

Lifestyle Products and Accessories Design 16 Anant National University, Ahmedabad Product Design

Environmental Design

Transdisciplinary Design

Communication Design

Space Design

Interaction design 17 VIT, Vellore Interior Design

Industrial Design 18 Auro University, Surat Fashion and Textile Design

Interior Space Design

Graphics and Communication Design 19 MIT - WPU School of Design, Pune Product Design

User Experience Design

Visual Communication Design 20 U.P Institute of Design, Noida 30 BDes Seats in Design domain 21 SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattanlulathur, Chennai BDes 22 School of Architecture and Interior Design BDes



