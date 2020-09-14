IIT UCEED 2021: Know Which Colleges Accept UCEED Score
UCEED 2021 Registration: Candidates can apply for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design, or UCEED 2021, at uceed.iitb.ac.in. The exam will be held on January 17.
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has started registration for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design, or UCEED 2021. Candidates, who meet the required eligibility criteria, can apply for the exam up to October 30 at uceed.iitb.ac.in UCEED is a national level exam which is conducted every year for admission to BDes programmes in the participating institutions across the country. UCEED 2021 will be held on January 17, 2021, in 24 cities across the country.
The score of UCEED is accepted by other colleges as well, though the entrance test is conducted by IIT Bombay. Aspirants can read the complete article to know all about the college accepting UCEED score.
Colleges Accepting UCEED Score
Apart from the four IITs -- IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur, 22 other colleges accept UCEED score for admission to BDes programmes.
Seat Intake in IITs
Name of the Institute
Open
OBC-NCL
EWS
ST
SC
Total
IITB
15
10
4
3
5
37
IITH
9
5
2
1
3
20
IITG
23
15
6
4
8
56
IIITDM
27
18
6
5
10
66
Total
74
18
48
26
13
179
UCEED Participating Institutes
Serial no.
Colleges accepting UCEED
BDes Programmes Offer
1.
Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, Punjab
2.
Srishti Institute of Art Design and Technology, Bengaluru
3.
Central Institute of Technology, Kokrajhar
4.
Vishwakarma University, Pune
5.
Chitkara University, Punjab
6.
Arch College of Design and Business, Jaipur
7.
Delhi Technology University
BDes
8.
University of Petroleum and Energy Studies
9.
CEPT University, Gujarat
10.
Manipal University, Jaipur
11.
JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur
12.
Department of Design, Nirma University, Ahmedabad
13.
ICAT Design and Media College, Sonepat
14.
World University of Design (WUD)
15.
Jain (Deemed to be University)
16
Anant National University, Ahmedabad
17
VIT, Vellore
18
Auro University, Surat
19
MIT - WPU School of Design, Pune
20
U.P Institute of Design, Noida
21
SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattanlulathur, Chennai
22
School of Architecture and Interior Design