IIT UCEED 2021: Know Which Colleges Accept UCEED Score

UCEED 2021 Registration: Candidates can apply for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design, or UCEED 2021, at uceed.iitb.ac.in. The exam will be held on January 17.

Education | Written By Lilina | Updated: Sep 14, 2020 12:14 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has started registration for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design, or UCEED 2021. Candidates, who meet the required eligibility criteria, can apply for the exam up to October 30 at uceed.iitb.ac.in UCEED is a national level exam which is conducted every year for admission to BDes programmes in the participating institutions across the country. UCEED 2021 will be held on January 17, 2021, in 24 cities across the country.

The score of UCEED is accepted by other colleges as well, though the entrance test is conducted by IIT Bombay. Aspirants can read the complete article to know all about the college accepting UCEED score.

Colleges Accepting UCEED Score

Apart from the four IITs -- IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur, 22 other colleges accept UCEED score for admission to BDes programmes.

Seat Intake in IITs

Name of the Institute

Open

OBC-NCL

EWS

ST

SC

Total

IITB

15

10

4

3

5

37

IITH

9

5

2

1

3

20

IITG

23

15

6

4

8

56

IIITDM

27

18

6

5

10

66

Total

74

18

48

26

13

179


UCEED Participating Institutes

Serial no.

Colleges accepting UCEED

BDes Programmes Offer

1.

Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, Punjab

  • Interior and Furniture Design

  • Multimedia and Furniture Design

  • Journalism and Film Production Design

  • Product and Industrial Design

  • Fashion Design

2.

Srishti Institute of Art Design and Technology, Bengaluru

  • Creative and applied computation

  • Business services and systems design

  • Creative education

  • Industrial arts and design practices

  • Public space design

  • Visual communication and strategic branding

  • Information arts and information design practices

  • Human-centred design

3.

Central Institute of Technology, Kokrajhar

  • Multimedia Communication and Design

4.

Vishwakarma University, Pune

  • Graphics Design

5.

Chitkara University, Punjab

  • Visual communication

  • Game design

  • User interface

6.

Arch College of Design and Business, Jaipur

  • Fashion Design

  • Interior Design

  • Jewellery Design

  • Craft and Accessory Design

7.

Delhi Technology University

BDes

8.

University of Petroleum and Energy Studies

  • Fashion Design

  • Game Design

  • Animation and VFX

  • Graphics and Communication Design

  • Industrial and Product Design

  • Use Experience and Interaction Design

  • Interior and Retails Space

  • Transportation and Mobility Design

9.

CEPT University, Gujarat

  • Interior Design

10.

Manipal University, Jaipur

  • Fashion Design

11.

JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur

  • Product Design

  • Interaction Design

  • Interdisciplinary Design

12.

Department of Design, Nirma University, Ahmedabad

  • Communication design

  • Industrial design

13.

ICAT Design and Media College, Sonepat

  • Fashion Design

  • Interior Design

  • Graphic Design

  • UI Design & Dev

  • Game Art and Design

  • Visual Effects

  • Visual Media

  • Photography

  • Animation

  • Game Programming

  • Multimedia Tech

  • Game Design & Dev

14.

World University of Design (WUD)

  • Product design

  • Transportation design

  • Interior Architecture & Design

  • Film and video

  • Graphic communication design

  • Animation and game design

  • Fashion design

  • Fashion communication

15.

Jain (Deemed to be University)

  • Industrial Design

  • Communications and Media Design

  • Lifestyle Products and Accessories Design

16

Anant National University, Ahmedabad

  • Product Design

  • Environmental Design

  • Transdisciplinary Design

  • Communication Design

  • Space Design

  • Interaction design

17

VIT, Vellore

  • Interior Design

  • Industrial Design

18

Auro University, Surat

  • Fashion and Textile Design

  • Interior Space Design

  • Graphics and Communication Design

19

MIT - WPU School of Design, Pune

  • Product Design

  • User Experience Design

  • Visual Communication Design

20

U.P Institute of Design, Noida

  • 30 BDes Seats in Design domain

21

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattanlulathur, Chennai

  • BDes

22

School of Architecture and Interior Design

  • BDes


Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design
