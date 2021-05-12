IIT Ropar ties up with dassault systemes to support online internships

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar’s Agriculture and Water Technology Development Hub (AWADH) has tied up with a firm named Dassault Systemes to support a eight-week long online internship carnival. The internships will be arranged for design and engineering students.

The carnival is themed around technovations in the domain of agriculture and water. The students can apply for the online internship at the awadh.iitrpr.ac.in.

There will be 100 interns divided into 20 teams who will participate in this competition.

They will get access to a 3D platform on cloud powered by brand applications like CATIA, SIMULIA, DELMIA, ENOVIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and dedicated training sessions from the design and simulation experts.

The winners will be offered paid internships for 6 months at IIT Ropar which they can do as per their academic schedule and convenience.

They will also be offered travel and stay at IIT Ropar to explore the possibilities of future collaboration with the mentor faculty members.

Eligibility Criteria

Students in the second, third or fourth year of engineering under graduation or equivalent program from any engineering institute, college or university, with specialization in streams like Aerospace, Computer Science and Engineering, Chemical, Mechanical, Production, Metallurgy, Materials, Civil Engineering and more, are eligible for participation.

AWaDH will be constituting interdisciplinary teams of interns and assign them to work on special projects.

Further, the top 5 out of 10 winning teams would be supported with a seed grant for running a start-up.

The Director of IIT Ropar Prof Rajeev Ahuja explained about the initiative as he said that, “IIT Ropar is committed to nurture academic and scientific excellence among our students to innovate and solve real world problems across different sectors”.

“At AWaDH, we encourage and enable extensive interdisciplinary research in the domains of Agriculture and Water. The Online Internship Carnival is part of this endeavour, and we are excited to associate with Dassault Systemes for this program”, he added.