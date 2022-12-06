  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Ropar, Indian Army Agree To Set Up Joint Center Of Excellence For Studies, Applied Research

IIT Ropar, Indian Army Agree To Set Up Joint Center Of Excellence For Studies, Applied Research

IIT Ropar has signed an agreement with the Army Training Command, Indian Army for setting up a joint Center of Excellence for Studies and Applied Research in Defence and Security

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 6, 2022 6:28 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Punjab's Excise Department Engages IIT Ropar To Audit Liquor Manufacturing Units
IIT Ropar, IIT Indore Among Top 100 Young Universities: Times Rankings
IIT Ropar Develops Power-Free CPAP Device 'Jivan Vayu'
IIT Ropar Develops Temperature Data Logger Device For Cold Chain Monitoring
‘FakeBuster’: IIT Ropar Develops Detector To Identify Imposters
IIT Ropar Develops Mobile Cremation Cart Which Requires Less Wood Consumption
IIT Ropar, Indian Army Agree To Set Up Joint Center Of Excellence For Studies, Applied Research
IIT Ropar has signed an agreement with the ARTRAC, Indian Army
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar has signed an agreement with the Army Training Command, Indian Army for setting up a joint Center of Excellence for Studies and Applied Research in Defence and Security at IIT Ropar. The agreement has been signed between Professor Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar and Lieutenant General SS Mahal, PVSM, VSM General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Training Command (ARTRAC).

The IIT Ropar in coordination with ARTRAC will set up a joint Center of Excellence for Studies and Applied Research in Defence and Security in its campus. "A historic agreement signed between IIT Ropar and ARTRAC, Indian Army today for setting up a joint Center of Excellence for Studies and Applied Research in Defence and Security at IIT Ropar. Professor Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar and Lieutenant General SS Mahal, PVSM, VSM, GOC-in-ARTRAC signed the agreement," IIT Ropar said in a tweet.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CLAT 2023 Admit Card Out; Direct Link Here
CLAT 2023 Admit Card Out; Direct Link Here
Delhi University To Issue DU PG Second Admission List 2022 Tomorrow
Delhi University To Issue DU PG Second Admission List 2022 Tomorrow
Delhi DoE Suspends Recognition Of DPS Rohini Over Fee-Hike Norms
Delhi DoE Suspends Recognition Of DPS Rohini Over Fee-Hike Norms
AISSEE 2023: Application Form Correction Begins Tomorrow; Steps To Edit Details
AISSEE 2023: Application Form Correction Begins Tomorrow; Steps To Edit Details
IIT Kanpur Organises 'MechMicroFab-2022' To Give Hands-On Training On High-End Equipment
IIT Kanpur Organises 'MechMicroFab-2022' To Give Hands-On Training On High-End Equipment
.......................... Advertisement ..........................