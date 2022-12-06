IIT Ropar, Indian Army Agree To Set Up Joint Center Of Excellence For Studies, Applied Research
IIT Ropar has signed an agreement with the Army Training Command, Indian Army for setting up a joint Center of Excellence for Studies and Applied Research in Defence and Security
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar has signed an agreement with the Army Training Command, Indian Army for setting up a joint Center of Excellence for Studies and Applied Research in Defence and Security at IIT Ropar. The agreement has been signed between Professor Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar and Lieutenant General SS Mahal, PVSM, VSM General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Training Command (ARTRAC).
The IIT Ropar in coordination with ARTRAC will set up a joint Center of Excellence for Studies and Applied Research in Defence and Security in its campus. "A historic agreement signed between IIT Ropar and ARTRAC, Indian Army today for setting up a joint Center of Excellence for Studies and Applied Research in Defence and Security at IIT Ropar. Professor Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar and Lieutenant General SS Mahal, PVSM, VSM, GOC-in-ARTRAC signed the agreement," IIT Ropar said in a tweet.
