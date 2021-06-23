Image credit: Shutterstock THE Young University Rankings 2021: IIT Ropar, IIT Indore in the list of top 100 (representational)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar is the 63rd best young university in the world, and IIT Indore is 76th, according to the Times Higher Education Young Universities Rankings 2021. THE Young University Rankings list the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger. It has the same 13 performance indicators used in the flagship World University Rankings.

Recommended : Get important details about IIT Ropar.

Thirty-four Indian universities have made it to the list, including Mahatma Gandhi University (142), IIT Gandhinagar (155), IISER Kolkata (157), IIT Hyderabad (169) and IIIT Delhi (185). India’s representation on his list is second only to the United Kingdom’s.

No Indian university has made it to the top ten or the top 50. While IIT Ropar has lost one spot from its last year’s rank (62), IIT Indore has slipped by 12 positions since 2020 (64).

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, has become the first Singaporean university to achieve the number one spot, according to an official statement. Paris Sciences et Lettres – PSL Research University Paris and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology have been ranked second and third.

“This year, we have seen more universities join the rankings than ever before, and witnessed Nanyang Technological University, Singapore – at barely 30 years old – become the first Singaporean university to achieve the number one spot. The dynamism of these younger institutions is reflected throughout the rankings, but maybe most obviously in the top ten, where we see a record seven countries and regions represented in the group for the first time,” said Phil Baty, Chief Knowledge Officer at THE.

“Despite youth often being paralleled with ‘inexperience’ in a centuries old university sector, these institutions have the ability to be proactive and flexible in the everchanging higher education environment, not held back by tradition or expectation and are offering world class education, research and teaching across their missions. They are well poised to shake up traditional higher education hierarchies,” Mr Baty added.