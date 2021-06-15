IIT Ropar Develops Power-Free CPAP Device 'Jivan Vayu'

IIT Ropar has developed a device ‘Jivan Vayu’

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar has developed a device ‘Jivan Vayu’ which can be used as a substitute for a CPAP machine. This is the nation’s first such device that functions even without electricity and is adapted to both kinds of oxygen generation units like O2 cylinders and oxygen pipelines in hospitals. These provisions are not available in otherwise existing CPAP machines.

“This was the need of the hour during the present Covid pandemic when power supply is the key concern for saving lives of those on medical equipments such as ventilators and oxygen concentrators”, said Dr Khushboo Rakha, Assistant Professor, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, who has developed the device at the Advanced Materials and Design Lab of IIT Ropar.

“It has an inbuilt viral filter at the air entrainment end which has a viral efficacy of 99.99%”, assures Dr Rakha. The viral filter ensures that the air does not bring in any pathogens from the environment. The device has been manufactured using 3D printing and has also been tested mechanically.

‘Jivan Vayu’ can deliver high flow oxygen (20–60 LPM) while maintaining a continuous positive pressure of up to 20 cm H2O. The device is designed to maintain an FiO2 of above 40% with a PEEP (positive end-expiratory pressure) of 5-20 cm H2O.