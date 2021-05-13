  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Ropar Develops Mobile Cremation Cart Which Requires Less Wood Consumption

IIT Ropar Develops Mobile Cremation Cart Which Requires Less Wood Consumption

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar has developed a moveable electric cremation system that uses half of the wood otherwise required for the cremation and still is eco-friendly because of the technology that uses a combustion air system.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 13, 2021 3:33 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Ropar Ties Up With Dassault Systemes To Support Online Internships
IIT Ropar Appoints New Director
Centre Grants Rs 110 Crore To Set Up Technology Hub At IIT Ropar
COVID-19: IIT Ropar Develops Ventilation Support For Patients
IIT Madras Develops Algorithm For Lenselss, Miniature Cameras
NIPER Hyderabad Postpones Pharmaceutical Joint Entrance Exam
IIT Ropar Develops Mobile Cremation Cart Which Requires Less Wood Consumption
Dummy testing of the electric cremation system
New Delhi:

Amid rising COVID-19 related fatalities, the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar has come up with an eco-friendly cremation cart, fitted with stainless steel insulation for ensuring no heat loss and less wood consumption. The cart has been developed in collaboration with a company Cheema Boilers Limited, a university release said on Thursday.

“The technology behind it is based on the wick stove, in which wick after lighting glows yellow and this is converted into smokeless blue flame after installing the combustion air system over these wicks,” it said.

The stainless steel trays on both sides of the cart are for easy ash removal. The cart is equipped with combustion air for primary and secondary hot air systems, it further said. The disposal is completed within 12 hours including cooling as against 48 hours, said Harpreet Singh, Dean, IIT Ropar.

“It works on temperature above 1000°C that ensures complete sterilization. It has stainless steel insulation on both sides of the cart for no heat loss and less wood consumption,” he said.

“Usually wood costs about Rs 2,500 for disposing one body and poor families sometimes try to get by with much less and end up having to dispose of partially burnt bodies, or even whole corpses, in rivers,” the dean said.

The cart has wheels and it can be transported anywhere without much effort, he added. Harjinder Singh Cheema, MD, Cheema Boilers Ltd said, “We are providing the simplest and cheapest way of cremation, which can be performed within half of the wood required now and can reduce the carbon footprint by half.” It can also be used on LPG using domestic gas cylinders, he further said.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Madras Develops Algorithm For Lenselss, Miniature Cameras
IIT Madras Develops Algorithm For Lenselss, Miniature Cameras
CBSE Extends Last Date To Register For Innovation Ambassador Programme
CBSE Extends Last Date To Register For Innovation Ambassador Programme
Madhya Pradesh: Free Education, Pension To Kids Who Lost Their Parents Due To COVID-19
Madhya Pradesh: Free Education, Pension To Kids Who Lost Their Parents Due To COVID-19
NIPER Hyderabad Postpones Pharmaceutical Joint Entrance Exam
NIPER Hyderabad Postpones Pharmaceutical Joint Entrance Exam
COVID-19: Claims, Benefits Of Kendriya Vidyalaya Staff Who Have Died To Be Cleared Immediately
COVID-19: Claims, Benefits Of Kendriya Vidyalaya Staff Who Have Died To Be Cleared Immediately
.......................... Advertisement ..........................