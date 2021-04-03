IIT Ropar appoints new director

Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar has appointed Prof. Rajeev Ahuja as its new director. He is succeeding Prof Sarit K Das. He will hold his position for a period of five years.

Prof Sarit K Das had completed his tenure as the Institute’s Director. Meanwhile, PK Raina, Officiating Director of the Institute was made the interim director of the Institute until the next appointment.

IIT Ropar welcomed its new director as it issued a statement, “IIT Ropar welcomes Prof. Rajeev Ahuja as the new Director. He took over the charge from Professor PK Raina, Officiating Director”.

Prof Ahuja is a professor of computational materials science at Uppsala University, Sweden. He had completed his PhD from IIT-Roorkee in India in 1992.

Soon after, he joined Uppsala University, Sweden as a postdoctoral fellow soon after. There he became an assistant professor in 1996, an associate professor in 2002, and a professor in 2007.

He has majorly worked in the field of batteries, hydrogen storage, and production, sensors as well as high-pressure physics. He has published 975 scientific papers in peer-reviewed journals.

He was also elected as APS-Fellow by American Physical Society (APS), USA, and appointed to the advisory board of Journal of materials chemistry A (IF=10.8) and Materials Advances from the Royal Society of Chemistry (England). He is associate editor of Nano Energy (IF=16.6).

Prof Ahuja has been awarded the Beller Lectureship for the APS March meeting in 2017, in New Orleans, Louisiana.