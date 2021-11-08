IIT Roorkee Wins Smart Move Innovative Urban Mobility Challenge

  • Home
The research team from IIT Roorkee developed an 'Interactive passenger information system' to predict the crowding levels in the public transit system.

Education | Edited by Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 8, 2021 9:46 pm IST

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee wins the Smart Move Innovative Urban Mobility Challenge. The research team from IIT Roorkee developed an 'Interactive passenger information system' to predict the crowding levels in the public transit system.

Professor Amit Agarwal, department of Civil Engineering, IIT Roorkee, along with his students Mr Arpit Shrivastava and Mr Devesh Pratap Singh, and Ms Itisha Jain developed this award-winning system.

The Smart Move Innovative Urban Mobility Challenge was organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) supported by the Smart Cities Mission, the National Institute of Urban Affairs, and GIZ India. Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA, awarded the team IIT Roorkee at the 4th annual Urban Mobility Conference of India, held at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan New Delhi.

IIT Roorkee's research team developed an interactive passenger information system (PIS) and integrated a route planning algorithm, real-time crowding levels. The final product consists of an Android application for the end-users and a web page to replicate the digital passenger information board installed at bus stops. The route planning algorithm integrates advanced Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence models trained on the historical ticketing data to predict the crowding levels in the public transit system, writes IIT Roorkee in a statement.

Congratulating the winning team, professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “The work of the winning team amplifies the attractiveness of public transport. This will reduce our dependence on private motorized transport which is an important goal to address the adverse environmental impact of private transport”

Speaking about his team’s recent achievement, professor Amit Agarwal, department of Civil Engineering, IIT Roorkee, said, “consistent efforts of the students and the ecosystem of IIT Roorkee have led to the final award-winning product. The developed products are efficacious to empower and encourage the populace to adopt a revamped transportation system. The information system will not only boost the transit ridership but also ensure equity for all user segments to enhance overall convenience and empower the decision-making of public transit users in planning the safest journey in COVID recovering times and the time after it.”

