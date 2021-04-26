IIT Roorkee, WileyNXT Collaborate For BFSI Tech Programme

IIT Roorkee has collaborated with WileyNXT for BFSI Tech programme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, in collaboration with WileyNXT, has commenced India’s second cohort of the BFSI Tech programme. The postgraduate certificate in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for BFSI by WileyNXT and IIT Roorkee aims to prepare learners for modern-day organizations that are looking to remain competitive and profitable with a skilled and dynamic workforce.

It is a six-month-long intensive action learning experience that involves training, experiential projects and working end-to-end on real business problems. All the learners will be rewarded with a postgraduate certificate on the successful completion of the programme. The next batch of the program will commence in November 2021.

Commenting on the commencement of the second batch, Vikas Gupta, Managing Director, Wiley India said, “It is the need of the hour to promote skill-based learning that meets the business objectives and imperatives of the futuristic organisations and workspaces. We are extremely happy to collaborate with one of the premiere institutions of technology in India, IIT Roorkee to offer a specialized certificate in AI for BFSI to learners who are looking at making radical shifts and developments in their respective careers.”

Durga Toshniwal, Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering and Head – Centre for Transportation Systems (CTRANS), Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly accelerated the digital adoption and implementation. Businesses across industries and verticals are eyeing at Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and other modern technologies to streamline operations. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)is no exception here. Considering the rising number of technology-led versatile job opportunities emerging in the sector, we are happy to facilitate the much-required skills and learning. The learners’ response received by the course is heartening and hence, we are delighted to associate with WileyNXT for this programme.”