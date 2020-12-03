IIT Roorkee Placements 2020: Students Bag 484 Offers Until Day 3 Of Placements

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has begun the placement drive on December 1. Till the third day of the placement sessions, the institute has received 484 job offers including pre-placement offers (PPOs). This year, despite the challenges faced due to COVID-19 pandemic, students at IIT Roorkee have received seven international offers.

The top domestic offer is of Rs 80 Lakh per annum at IIT Roorkee as of now.

Over 107 companies participated in the first slot of day three. These included recruiters like Accenture Japan, Axis Bank, Adloid, Clumio, DG Takano Co., Ltd., Dgraph, Eaton, HiLabs, Icertis, Navi, Oil India Ltd., Praxis Global Alliance, Paytm, Publicis Sapient, Rupeek, Sapient, Standard Chartered, Udaan, ZS Associates India Pvt. Ltd. etc.

A total of 272 job offers were extended on the first day of IIT Roorkee placements out of which 153 were made during the pre-placement session. Last year the number of pre-placement offers made was 139.

The top recruiters at IIT Roorkee include Amazon, Jaguar Land Rover, JP Morgan Chase and Co, Goldman Sachs, and Microsoft.

Last year, Rs 60 Lakh was the highest domestic package offered to the students while this year there has been a significant increase in the package offered with Rs 80 Lakh being the highest.