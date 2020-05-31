IIT Roorkee Spring Semester 2019-20: In New Completion Plan, Final Semester Performance Will Not Count

  • Home
The performance of the students in the Spring Semester 2019-20 would not be counted for academic performance-based termination of programs, slow pace programs and towards any other such programmes.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 31, 2020 4:17 pm IST | Source: Careers360

IIT Roorkee Spring Semester 2019-20 Completion Plan Announced
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has announced a 2019-2020 semester completion plan.

In the new plan, as a one-time measure due to the unavoidable situations arising out of the coronavirus pandemic, performance of the students in the Spring Semester 2019- 20 would not be counted for academic performance-based termination of programs, slow pace programs, and towards any other such “clauses”.

The plan, as per a statement issued by IIT Roorkee said, will “override several existing clauses”.

IIT Roorkee Spring Semester Grades

During the nationwide lockdown from March 25, IIT Roorkee has continued the semester using online teaching methods.

However, “the completion of the semester will be carried out by grading the students while taking into account their performance up to mid-term examination and the assessment carried out during online teaching”, the statement adds.

The statement further added that on students’ request, a "pass" letter grade can also be converted to a satisfactory (S) grade without grade point. The weightage ranges of various evaluation components have been revised.

IIT Roorkee Online Evaluation And Re-Exams

The IIT Roorkee statement said: “Online evaluation modes have been introduced for MTech and PhD Thesis and BTech Projects. Students who wish to do more work in their thesis are allowed to get their evaluations deferred.

Similarly, for MTech (first year) and PhD Course work seminar, the students who are not prepared and require more time may request for deferred evaluation, which will be conducted within the first four weeks of the next semester.”

Students of IIT Roorkee, as per the statement, can also appear in re-exams to improve their grades. They can resit any number of exams.

