IIT Roorkee, Simplilearn To Offer Executive Programme In Business Analytics For Professional

IIT Roorkee

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced a collaboration with Simplilearn to offer an executive programme in Business Analytics for Strategic Decision Making. The course is offered through the Continuing Education Centre, IIT Roorkee (CEC IITR). The Business Analytics for Strategic Decision-Making program will help understand the essentials of business analytics such as statistics, predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics, and machine learning techniques, data visualization, data storytelling, and much more, along with the real-world applications of analytics across multiple business functions, the institute said in a statement.

This will equip learners with the skills to apply in various industry domains as per your organization’s needs. It will also help gain a competitive advantage by capturing data-enabled business opportunities and provide much-needed data literacy, it added.

The program is developed and delivered by the IIT Roorkee faculty and offers in-depth self-learning videos and masterclasses from the institute.

The programme is best suited for professionals with at least 6 years of work experience from a wide range of industries and backgrounds such as business analysts, mid to senior-level managers, C-suite executives, consultants, and business heads who aspire to apply analytics to make better and more efficient business decisions.

Speaking about the programme, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, "In today’s digital environment, every organization is looking at making their decisions more accurate and data-driven. Analytics allows organizations to structure and automate their decision-making processes to deliver real-time responses when needed. Business analytics is the key for organizations to reduce their risk by enabling them to make the right decisions based on data. This programme, created with IIT-Roorkee’s faculty experts in the domain, will provide extensive exposure to our learners in leveraging Business Analytics to make stronger business decisions enabling professionals to upskill themselves further, become more efficient, and open doors to new growth opportunities."

Speaking on the collaboration with Simplilearn, Professor Sanjeev Manhas, Coordinator, CEC IITR, said, “...We are delighted to partner with Simlilearn to provide the best-in-class course on Business Analytics for aspiring professionals and upskilling the workforce with industry-relevant skills.”

Speaking on the collaboration with Simplilearn, Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “Data-driven methods and techniques are transforming the world of Engineering, Technology, Commerce, and society at large. IIT Roorkee wishes to ensure that expertise and learning developed at the Institute in emerging areas is imparted not only to the students in the Institute but also to aspirants outside so as to have a wider impact on society. We believe collaboration between IIT Roorkee and Simplilearn will educate individuals and empower organisations.”