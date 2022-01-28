Image credit: Shutterstock IIT Roorkee, SaveLife Foundation sign MoU to improve road safety (representational)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee and SaveLife foundation has signed a memorandum of understanding to expand the effective implementation and measurement of road safety projects across India.

The MoU will cover implementation and impact assessment of SLF’s on-ground projects, collaboration on research studies, conducting knowledge sessions and training students and scholars in latest road safety practices.

“As we scale up our Zero-Fatality Corridor model to dozens of highways across India in partnership with the Government of India, our collaboration with IIT-Roorkee will enable us to develop innovative solutions to peculiar road safety challenges and help develop more talent in this space for a better and safer tomorrow,” Piyush Tewari, Founder and CEO of SaveLIFE Foundation, said.

SLF’s Zero-Fatality Corridor project is credited with reducing road accident deaths by over 50 per cent on the National Highway 48 in Maharashtra and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Talking about the collaboration, Professor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Director IIT Roorkee said,“Our partnership with SaveLIFE Foundation will enable both partners to make more impactful interventions on the ground. It will also help IIT Roorkee expand its perspective on road safety.”

The MoU was signed by Piyush Tewari, Founder and CEO SaveLIFE Foundation, and Prof Manish Shrikhande, Dean, Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy, IIT Roorkee.

Prof Manoranjan Parida, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee, Prof SK Ghosh, Head of Civil Engineering Department, Dr Roshan Jose, Senior Manager Projects, SaveLIFE Foundation and Prof Indrajit Ghosh, Civil Engineering Department were present in the event.