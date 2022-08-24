IIT Roorkee, Satia Industries Limited Signs Pact To Establish Research Laboratory, Skill Development Programme

An agreement was signed between IIT Roorkee and Satia Industries Limited on August 17.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is launching a project for the development of the advanced packaging research laboratory and skill development programme at its Saharanpur campus under the aegis of Satia Industries Limited. An agreement was signed between IIT Roorkee and Satia Industries Limited on August 17.

Mr Chirag Satia, Executive Director of Satia Industries Limited, Board of Directors IIT Roorkee Development Foundation - Professor Ajit Chaturvedi, Professor Manoranjan Parida, Professor Partha Roy and Professor Akshay Dvivedi, Santosh Kumar (Chief Executive Officer IITRDF), Professor Sujay Chattopadhyay (Dean Saharanpur campus), Professor Dharm Dutt (Head Paper Technology) and Finance Officer (IIT Roorkee) were present on the event.

This programme of IIT Roorkee will help science graduates coming from rural and remote areas in the vicinity of industries. Students will be prepared as testers in paper effluent testing. This skill development training will help students get absorbed in the paper and pulp industries. This programme will also encourage and train the students to integrate knowledge with awareness and pinpoint where along the food chain, for which foods and in which areas the greatest losses are produced and how to target efforts in the most effective way for waste prevention.

Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, ‘’IITRDF will enable the Institute’s pursuit of excellence by serving as a liaison between the Institute and donors. Our partnership with Satia Industries Limited (SIL) is a first plant in this direction. We wish that the partnership between IITRDF and SIL reaches the international standards of collaborations between universities and industries. The vision shared by Executive Director SIL shows a strong commitment of SIL towards sustainability and sensitivity towards environment. It is heartening to know that the first partner of IITRDF is already taking benefits of Carbon Credits as per the global aspirations of Corporate Social Responsibility.’’

Chirag Satia, Executive Director, Satia Industries Limited, highlights,"As a part of our strong commitment on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Satia Industry Ltd is delighted that both IIT Roorkee and students from the region will benefit from this programme. With growing potential of agro-industries to absorb young workforce, this initiative will prove fruitful for the region. Satia Industries Ltd is looking forward to work in close cooperation with IITRDF to pave out new potential collaboration opportunities to further strengthen our partnership.’’

Santosh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, IIT Roorkee Development Foundation, said, “This MoU signing event has opened up avenues for strategic partnership between IITR Development Foundation and Satia Industries Limited. This first partnership of IIT Roorkee Development Foundation (IITRDF) will always remain special in the journey of the Foundation. The mandate of IITRDF is to raise funds to meet the growth aspirations and promotion of scientific and engineering innovation at IIT Roorkee. We will closely work with our donors to build and nurture relationships so as to make a positive impact on IIT Roorkee and society.’’