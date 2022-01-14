Search
  IIT Roorkee Researchers Identify Role Of White Blood Cell Markers In Sepsis-Related Complications

IIT Roorkee Researchers Identify Role Of White Blood Cell Markers In Sepsis-Related Complications

he results from the research work have been published in The Journal of Immunology, the official journal of the American Association of Immunologists (AAI), and presented at the international conferences organised by the Indian Immunology Society.

Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 14, 2022 3:28 pm IST
IIT Roorkee researchers have identified the role of white blood cell markers in sepsis-related complications
New Delhi:

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, have identified the role of white blood cell markers in sepsis-related complications which will help in detecting stages of sepsis and deciding appropriate treatment. The results from the research work have been published in The Journal of Immunology, the official journal of the American Association of Immunologists (AAI), and presented at the international conferences organised by the Indian Immunology Society.

According to the team, neutrophils, monocytes, and macrophages are white blood cells that act as scavengers of dead cells and foreign bodies such as bacteria and other pathogens. They move from the blood to the site of infection to mop up the disease-causing foreign matter.

However, in uncontrolled and severe infection, commonly called ‘sepsis’, there is abnormal activation and localisation of these immune cells. "As a result, these cells form ensembles, move around the body, and get deposited in important organs such as the lung, kidney, and liver, which could lead to multi-organ failure or even death.

Given the importance of monocytes, macrophages, and neutrophils in sepsis, it is important to understand the mechanism of the migration of such cells to detect the stages of inflammation and sepsis," said Pranita P Sarangi, Professor at Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Roorkee.

"When these immune cells travel from the blood vessels through tissue spaces to reach the infected/inflamed site, they bind to proteins such as collagen or fibronectin. This binding occurs via receptor molecules called integrins that are present on the cell surfaces. The integrin receptors enable communication between the immune cells and the surrounding matrix, which helps in cell migration and modulation of other functions. However, their over-activity (called hyper-activation), can result in problems," Professor Sarangi added.

The researchers' group used two mouse models of sepsis to show the role of integrins in sepsis. "When there is an infection, monocytes move from blood circulation and bone marrow towards the infected and inflamed tissue. Once inside the tissues, these monocytes further mature into macrophages and by sensing the signals from the septic environment, these cells gradually switch their functions from inflammatory to immunosuppressive subtype that correlate with their integrin expression profile.

"These findings will help in detecting the stages of sepsis and appropriate treatment,” said the lead researcher Shiba Prasad Dash.

