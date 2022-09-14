Image credit: IIT Roorkee IIT Roorkee research scholar contributes to NASA’s Artemis Programme

A research scholar from the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) Prateek Tripathi has been selected to contribute to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Artemis Programme. NASA’s Artemis Programme is a highly selective annual 10-week summer intern program for graduate student researchers to work on activities supporting Artemis missions to the Moon, an IIT Roorkee statement said.

The Lunar and Planetary Institute (LPI) and NASA hosted the program, which was held between May 31 and August 5. The visit was funded by the Universities Space Research Association (USRA).

Mr Tripathi, a research scholar (Geomatics Engineering Group, Civil Engineering Department) working under the supervision of Professor Rahul Dev Garg, IIT Roorkee, won one among the only five fellowships awarded from more than 300 applications received for this year’s programme.

During his visit, Mr Tripathi worked with an international team of researchers from Spain, United Kingdom and Dominica and assessed three potential landing sites in the Lunar south pole. He was supervised by the highly experienced senior lunar scientist Dr David Kring of LPI, the statement added.

Sharing his experience of working at NASA, Mr Tripathi said: “It was a great experience working with senior lunar scientist Dr David Kring of LPI. I am also thankful to IIT Roorkee for providing me an opportunity to work in the field of the mineralogy of Earth, Moon, and Mars.”

Congratulating him, Professor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said: “I would like to congratulate Mr Prateek Tripathi and his supervisor Prof RD Garg for Prateek’s selection in this prestigious program of NASA and his contributions in the design of the next Lunar mission of NASA.”

The work done by Mr Tripathi, the institute statement said, evaluates parameters such as slope, temperature, illumination, and walking time for probable traverse plans from the landing sites to Permanently shadowed regions (PSRs). These PSRs contain a fossil record of hydrogen, water ice, and other volatiles dating from the early Solar System. Their investigation is of particular interest to scientists, forming a core objective of NASA’s Artemis III mission.

As per the findings of his work, the astronaut can travel to and fro from the landing site to an accessible PSR within 2 hours. It is also noteworthy that accessible PSRs have all-year temperatures well above the lowest ever temperature recorded on Earth, the statement added.