  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Roorkee Receives Rs 20 Crore Grant From A Medical Research Trust

IIT Roorkee Receives Rs 20 Crore Grant From A Medical Research Trust

Mr Ashok Soota promoted SKAN Medical Research Trust today announced the grant to the institute towards sponsoring a chair professorship, two new faculty fellowships and one institute research fellowship, creation of a wet-lab and funding of joint medical research projects.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 23, 2021 7:54 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Roorkee Establishes Department Of Design, Launches New Courses
IIT Roorkee Academic Awarded For Design, Development Of Blast-Resistant Helmet
IIT Roorkee Professor, Startup Win DRDO’s Innovation Challenge
IIT Roorkee Launches MTech Programmes In Artificial Intelligence, Data Science
IIT Roorkee Extends Efforts For Fight Against COVID-19 In Uttarakhand
IIT Roorkee Invites Applications For Online Course In Software Development
IIT Roorkee Receives Rs 20 Crore Grant From A Medical Research Trust
IIT Roorkee receives Rs 20 Crore grant
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has received a grant of Rs 20 Crore from a medical research trust. Mr Ashok Soota promoted SKAN Medical Research Trust today announced the grant to the institute towards sponsoring a chair professorship, two new faculty fellowships and one institute research fellowship, creation of a wet-lab and funding of joint medical research projects.

Recommended : Get important details about IIT Roorkee. Download Brochure

“The first project under this agreement has already been identified and it is in the area of bipolar disease,” an official statement said.

Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee in the statement said: It marks a new chapter in the alumni engagement of IIT Roorkee. Through this gesture, Mr Soota has also made a beginning in terms of directing private funding to support medical research in India. We are proud that our Institute has produced an alumnus as accomplished and innovative as Mr Soota. We applaud his commitment to giving back to society.”

SKAN is a public charitable trust set up for medical research. It was launched on April 5, 2021. The name SKAN denotes scientific knowledge for ageing and neurological ailments. Ashok Soota, a doyen of the IT industry and an alumnus of IIT Roorkee, is the Chairman, Managing Trustee for SKAN.

I am delighted to have this opportunity to give back to my alma mater through this grant. There is negligible private funding towards medical research in India and I was pleased to see that IIT ROORKEE is doing excellent work in this area. I see this as a good opportunity for me to contribute and also fulfill these needs of IIT Roorkee,” added the Chairman of SKAN

Mr BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman BoG, IIT Roorkee in the statement added: ” Your [Mr Soota’s] generous funding will give further momentum to Biological Sciences and Bioengineering research at IIT Roorkee. I am confident that IIT Roorkee will make good use of your funding for research in ageing and neurological disorders to make the world a better place to live.”

Click here for more Education News
IIT Roorkee Placements Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkey)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Inter Exams Will Be Held, Time Table Soon: Andhra Pradesh Government To Supreme Court
Inter Exams Will Be Held, Time Table Soon: Andhra Pradesh Government To Supreme Court
All Students In Karnataka Degree Colleges To Be Vaccinated In July
All Students In Karnataka Degree Colleges To Be Vaccinated In July
WBJEE 2021 Rescheduled To July 17; Details Here
WBJEE 2021 Rescheduled To July 17; Details Here
Karnam Malleswari To Be First Vice-Chancellor Of Delhi Sports University: Arvind Kejriwal
Karnam Malleswari To Be First Vice-Chancellor Of Delhi Sports University: Arvind Kejriwal
CBSE Starts Helpdesk To Assist Schools In Tabulating Class 10, 12 Results
CBSE Starts Helpdesk To Assist Schools In Tabulating Class 10, 12 Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................