IIT Roorkee Receives Rs 20 Crore Grant From A Medical Research Trust

IIT Roorkee receives Rs 20 Crore grant

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has received a grant of Rs 20 Crore from a medical research trust. Mr Ashok Soota promoted SKAN Medical Research Trust today announced the grant to the institute towards sponsoring a chair professorship, two new faculty fellowships and one institute research fellowship, creation of a wet-lab and funding of joint medical research projects.

“The first project under this agreement has already been identified and it is in the area of bipolar disease,” an official statement said.

Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee in the statement said: It marks a new chapter in the alumni engagement of IIT Roorkee. Through this gesture, Mr Soota has also made a beginning in terms of directing private funding to support medical research in India. We are proud that our Institute has produced an alumnus as accomplished and innovative as Mr Soota. We applaud his commitment to giving back to society.”

SKAN is a public charitable trust set up for medical research. It was launched on April 5, 2021. The name SKAN denotes scientific knowledge for ageing and neurological ailments. Ashok Soota, a doyen of the IT industry and an alumnus of IIT Roorkee, is the Chairman, Managing Trustee for SKAN.

I am delighted to have this opportunity to give back to my alma mater through this grant. There is negligible private funding towards medical research in India and I was pleased to see that IIT ROORKEE is doing excellent work in this area. I see this as a good opportunity for me to contribute and also fulfill these needs of IIT Roorkee,” added the Chairman of SKAN

Mr BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman BoG, IIT Roorkee in the statement added: ” Your [Mr Soota’s] generous funding will give further momentum to Biological Sciences and Bioengineering research at IIT Roorkee. I am confident that IIT Roorkee will make good use of your funding for research in ageing and neurological disorders to make the world a better place to live.”