  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Roorkee Placements 2020: 632 Offers Made Till Day 6

IIT Roorkee Placements 2020: 632 Offers Made Till Day 6

IIT Roorkee Placements 2020: By the end of day-six of the placement sessions, IIT Roorkee students had received 632 job offers from 147 recruiters.

Education | Edited by Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 7, 2020 6:40 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

IIT Roorkee Placements 2020: 585 Offers Made Till Day 4 Including PPOs
IIT Roorkee Students Bag 7 International Offers Until Day 3 Of Placements
IIT Roorkee Placements: 272 Job Offers Made On Day-One
IIT Roorkee Scientists Predict Commercial Drugs Through AI To Tackle COVID-19
IIT Roorkee To Set Up A Technology Hub In Cyber Physical Systems
IIT Roorkee Inks MoU With Bureau Of Indian Standards
IIT Roorkee Placements 2020: 632 Offers Made Till Day 6
IIT Roorkee placements 2020
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee student had received 632 job offers including the pre-placement offers (PPOs) till the completion of slot two on the sixth day of the institute’s placement drive. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the students have received nine international offers till now. The top recruiters include Microsoft, Amazon, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase and Co and Jaguar Land Rover.

As per a statement issued by IIT Roorkee, the top domestic offer has been made at Rs 80 Lakh per annum.

As many as 147 recruiters took part in the placement session including-- Adloid, Agnikul Cosmos, Amagi Media Labs, Axtria India Analyst, Axxela Advisory Services, bitFlyerBlockchain, Inc, Deskera Systems India, Effiya Technologies Private Limited, ExxonMobil, Futures First, HSBC Technology India, ICICI Bank, Innoplexus Consulting Services, L&T Technology Services Limited, Merilytics, Oski Technology, Inc, Postdot Technologies Private Limited, SRF Ltd and Vedantu.

Placements began at the Indian Institutes of Technology, including IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Kharagpur and IIT-BHU, on December 1 and in virtual mode.

Click here for more Education News
IIT Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) IIT Roorkee placement
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIIT Delhi To Start Centre of Excellence On Light Fidelity
IIIT Delhi To Start Centre of Excellence On Light Fidelity
Not Desirable To Hold Exams Based Only On Online Teaching: Odisha Higher Education Department
Not Desirable To Hold Exams Based Only On Online Teaching: Odisha Higher Education Department
NIOS Announces Schedule For Class 10, 12 Board Exams
NIOS Announces Schedule For Class 10, 12 Board Exams
UPSEE Final Special Round Allotment Result Out At Upsee.nic.in; Seat Allotment Begins
UPSEE Final Special Round Allotment Result Out At Upsee.nic.in; Seat Allotment Begins
Haryana Medical Colleges Reopening For MBBS Classes From Today
Haryana Medical Colleges Reopening For MBBS Classes From Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................