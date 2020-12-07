IIT Roorkee Placements 2020: 632 Offers Made Till Day 6

IIT Roorkee placements 2020

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee student had received 632 job offers including the pre-placement offers (PPOs) till the completion of slot two on the sixth day of the institute’s placement drive. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the students have received nine international offers till now. The top recruiters include Microsoft, Amazon, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase and Co and Jaguar Land Rover.

As per a statement issued by IIT Roorkee, the top domestic offer has been made at Rs 80 Lakh per annum.

As many as 147 recruiters took part in the placement session including-- Adloid, Agnikul Cosmos, Amagi Media Labs, Axtria India Analyst, Axxela Advisory Services, bitFlyerBlockchain, Inc, Deskera Systems India, Effiya Technologies Private Limited, ExxonMobil, Futures First, HSBC Technology India, ICICI Bank, Innoplexus Consulting Services, L&T Technology Services Limited, Merilytics, Oski Technology, Inc, Postdot Technologies Private Limited, SRF Ltd and Vedantu.

Placements began at the Indian Institutes of Technology, including IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Kharagpur and IIT-BHU, on December 1 and in virtual mode.