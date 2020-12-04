IIT Roorkee Placements 2020: 585 Offers Made Till Day 4 Including PPOs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has started this year’s placement drive on December 1. Till the completion of slot one on the fourth day of the placement sessions, the institute has received 585 job offers including pre-placement offers (PPOs). Despite the challenges put forward by COVID-19 pandemic, students at IIT Roorkee have received eight international offers this year. The top domestic offer has been made at Rs 80 lakh per annum, an IIT Roorkee statement said. The top recruiters at the institute include companies -- Amazon, Jaguar Land Rover, JP Morgan Chase and Co, Goldman Sachs, and Microsoft.

As many as 125 companies took part till slot one of day four. These included recruiters like Auronova Consulting, Cleartax, EXL Services, FarEye, Gameskraft Technologies, ICICI Bank, Javis Technologies Private Limited, Jio Platforms Ltd., Navi Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Nference, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Private Limited (RBEI), Sterlite Technologies, Swiggy, Udaan.com, Tata AIG General Insurance Co. Ltd., and Veritas Technologies.

A total of 272 job offers were extended on day 1 of IIT Roorkee placements out of which 153 were made during the pre-placement session and 484 job offers including PPOs till the end of the IIT Roorkee’s third day of placement session.