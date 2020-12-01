IIT Roorkee Placements 2020: 272 Job Offers Made On Day-One

IIT Roorkee has kickstarted the placement drive and the students have bagged 272 on the first day. Three students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Roorkee have bagged job offers from the international organisation.

Amazon, Jaguar Land Rover, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs and Microsoft are among a host of companies that have recruited a total of 272 students on the first day of the IIT Roorkee placement session.

The placement began on December 1. Out 272 job offers, 153 were made during the pre-placement session.

In the last academic session 2019-2020, Rs 60 Lakh was the highest domestic package offered. Despite COVID-19, there has been a significant increase this year. The highest package till now is Rs 80 Lakh.





Highest Domestic CTC Placement Session 2019-20 Placement Session 2020-21 60 lacs 80 lacs




