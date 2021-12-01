IIT Roorkee Placement 2021: 13 Students Receive International Offers On First Day

IIT Roorkee placement 2021 was conducted on December 1

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has conducted placement exercise 2021-22 on December 1. A total of 35 companies participated on the first day of placement. Students were offered with 437 offers including PPOs on the first day of placement drive.

As per the placement highlights shared by IIT Roorkee, one student received 2.15 crore international salary; three students received 1.30 crore to 1.8 crore domestic salary, 11 students received more than 1 crore package and 13 students were offered international offers.

According to the data shared by IIT Roorkee following companies participated in the placement drive on the first day: Alphagrep Securities Private Limited, Amazon, Apple, APT Portfolio Pvt Ltd, Bajaj Auto Limited, Cairn Oil and Gas, Codenation, Da Vinci Derivatives, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, Google, Graviton Research Capital LLP, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Infurnia Technologies, Intel Technologies, ITC Ltd, Jaguar Land Rover, JPMC Quant, Mercedes Benz, Micron Technologies Operations India LLP, Microsoft, Millennium Management, nVidia, Oracle, Plutus Research Pvt Ltd, Quadeye, Qualcomm, QuantBox, SAP Labs, Schlumberger, Sprinklr, Squarepoint Capital, Tata Steel, Texas Instrument, Trexquant, Uber.

IIT Roorkee shared a placement comparison report that states:

Highest Domestic CTC Placement Session 2020-21 Placement Session 2021-22 80 lacs 180 lacs





Highest International CTC Placement Session 2020-21 Placement Session 2021-22 69.05 lacs 215 lacs



