IIT Roorkee Placement 2021: 13 Students Receive International Offers On First Day

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has conducted placement exercise 2021-22 on December 1.

Updated: Dec 1, 2021 6:36 pm IST

IIT Roorkee Placement 2021: 13 Students Receive International Offers On First Day
IIT Roorkee placement 2021 was conducted on December 1
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has conducted placement exercise 2021-22 on December 1. A total of 35 companies participated on the first day of placement. Students were offered with 437 offers including PPOs on the first day of placement drive.

As per the placement highlights shared by IIT Roorkee, one student received 2.15 crore international salary; three students received 1.30 crore to 1.8 crore domestic salary, 11 students received more than 1 crore package and 13 students were offered international offers.

According to the data shared by IIT Roorkee following companies participated in the placement drive on the first day: Alphagrep Securities Private Limited, Amazon, Apple, APT Portfolio Pvt Ltd, Bajaj Auto Limited, Cairn Oil and Gas, Codenation, Da Vinci Derivatives, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, Google, Graviton Research Capital LLP, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Infurnia Technologies, Intel Technologies, ITC Ltd, Jaguar Land Rover, JPMC Quant, Mercedes Benz, Micron Technologies Operations India LLP, Microsoft, Millennium Management, nVidia, Oracle, Plutus Research Pvt Ltd, Quadeye, Qualcomm, QuantBox, SAP Labs, Schlumberger, Sprinklr, Squarepoint Capital, Tata Steel, Texas Instrument, Trexquant, Uber.

IIT Roorkee shared a placement comparison report that states:

Highest Domestic CTC

Placement Session 2020-21

Placement Session 2021-22

80 lacs

180 lacs


Highest International CTC

Placement Session 2020-21

Placement Session 2021-22

69.05 lacs

215 lacs


Pre Placement Offers (PPOs):

Placement Session 2020-21

Placement Session 2021-22

154

219

