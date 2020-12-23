IIT Roorkee To Organise 5-Day Virtual Entrepreneurship Summit

IIT Roorkee to organise 5-day entrepreneurship summit

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will organise a five-day annual virtual entrepreneurship summit (E-Summit) from January 10, 2021 onward managed by its entrepreneurship cell to host discussions with famous entrepreneurs and industrialists including Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder and CEO, Snapdeal, Aloke Bajpai, Co-Founder and CEO, iXIGO, Pankaj Chaddah, Co-Founder, Zomato and Mindhouse, and Ankit Nagori, Co-Founder, Cure.fit. Foreign speakers will include speaker Peter Kazanjy and designer Pablo Stanley. The E-summit will have various events including Ideastorm - the B-Plan competition, Productathon- a software hackathon and Sale-Able- a sales competition.

The registration fee for the IIT Roorkee e-summit is Rs 199 for the students, and Rs 499 for professionals. The E-summit passes can be procured at student-pass or professional pass.

Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said: "E-Summit provides a platform for students across India to showcase their entrepreneurial skills. It is also an excellent opportunity for them to hear and also interact with corporate leaders”.

This year due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the E-summit is being held virtually .More than 10,000 students, 100 startups,50 speakers and 20 venture capitalists from across regions in Asia are expected to participate in the summit. For further details, people can visit the IIT Roorkee E summit official website esummit.in.