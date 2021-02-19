IIT Roorkee Opens New Drone Research Centre With Core Funding From Alumni

IIT Roorkee has opened a state-of-the-art Centre for Drone Research on its campus, according to a press release on Friday.

The initiative has secured a seed funding of Rs 1.38 crore from its alumni. It was inaugurated at a virtual ceremony in the presence of NITI Aayog member and former Director-General, DRDO, VK Saraswat.

The objective of the initiative is to foster cutting-edge research and innovation in the drone segment, the release stated.

The centre is envisaged to evolve as a unique facility at the national level wherein the state of the art and frontier research would be conducted on several aspects of drone technology, including drone development, drone applications and anti-drone technology, it said.