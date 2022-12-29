IIT Roorkee Launches Project To Develop Advanced Packaging Research Laboratory, Skill Development Programme

  • Home
The agreement between IIT Roorkee and Shah Paper Mills Limited seeks to bridge the gap between industry and academia to promote research and development on specific requirements of industries with the help of globally renowned faculties of IIT Roorkee.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 29, 2022 3:35 pm IST

IIT Roorkee agrees with Shal Paper Mills Limited to develop pakaging laboratory and skill development programme
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) is set to launch a new project to develop Advanced Packaging Research Laboratory and skill development programme at the Department of Paper Technology, Saharanpur Campus. While the new project will be launched under the aegis of Shah Paper Mills Limited and is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of it, IIT Roorkee, as per an official statement, has been fostering collaboration with paper industries from India with a focus on providing cutting edge innovation research and skill development.

IIT Roorkee Development Foundation (IITRDF), according to the institute statement, is bridging the gap between industry and academia to promote research and development on specific requirements of industries with the help of globally renowned faculties of IIT Roorkee.

During the signing of the agreement between the institute and the paper mill, Professor KK Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said: ‘’IITRDF will enable the Institute’s pursuit of excellence by serving as a liaison between the Institute and donors. Our partnership with Shah Paper Mills Limited is a second such partnership in this direction. The vision shared by Joint Managing Director shows a strong commitment of the Company towards sustainability by implementing best practices of circular economy and sensitivity towards the environment.”

Santosh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, IIT Roorkee Development Foundation, said: “This MoU signing event has opened avenues for strategic partnership between IIT Roorkee Development Foundation and Shah Paper Mills Limited. The mandate of IITRDF is to raise funds to meet the growth aspirations and promote scientific and engineering innovation at IIT Roorkee. IITRDF will closely work with our donors to build and nurture relationships to make a positive impact on IIT Roorkee and society. Our association with Gujarat Paper Mills is the strategic beginning of a new era to build an ecosystem to utilize the know-how of IIT Roorkee in the best interest of industries and academia partnerships for paper industries of Gujarat.”

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkey)
