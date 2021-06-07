IIT Roorkee Launches MTech Programmes In Artificial Intelligence, Data Science

The two programmes have been launched under the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (CAIDS)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has launched two new MTech programs – Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science (DS) under the recently established Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (CAIDS). Both the programmes will begin from the 2021-22 academic session, the institute said.

As many as 23 faculty members from 15 different departments of the institute have joined the centre as joint faculty members. “These two MTech programs will train human resources with an in-depth knowledge of the tools and techniques necessary to translate data into actionable decisions,” IIT Roorkee said.

"AI and DS have opened new avenues for research across disciplines and specializations. The Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science shall play an important role in shaping the AI and DS landscape of the country by promoting manpower development, research and innovation leading to opportunities for entrepreneurship," said Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.

To join these new MTech programmes, candidates need to have a BE, BTech, Integrated MSc or equivalent degree in any engineering science discipline. Applicants must also have a CGPA of 6 or above. Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online interview.

“We are happy to establish a Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science with two new M.Tech Programs in AI and DS. The initiative will upskill learners, help career growth, and promote industry-academia collaboration,” said Prof Manoranjan Parida, head of the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

“CAIDS a multidisciplinary initiative from IIT Roorkee, will play a meaningful role in various fields, including Finance and Investment Banking, Business, Healthcare, Transportation, Material Informatics, and many others," Prof Parida added.