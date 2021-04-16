IIT Roorkee Launches MTech Programme For Industry Professionals

Image credit: IIT Roorkee IIT Roorkee has launched a new MTech programme in Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) for industry professionals

The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has launched a new MTech programme in Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) for industry professionals. The duration of the programme is three years and classes for the 2021-22 academic session will commence online. The course also includes a contact programme with faculty in the Greater Noida campus of IIT Roorkee in each semester.

"Microelectronics and VLSI industry is driving the digital revolution by providing the required resources. It employs a large number of trained engineers. Many of them aspire for higher education but are unable to pursue it full time. This course will fulfill the need of such professionals" said Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee

The eligibility for the programme includes a minimum of two year experience in the VLSI or an allied industry. Applicants must have a CGPA of 6 and above and a BTech in Electronics and Instrumentation or Electrical Engineering or Electronics and Communication Engineering, or MSc in Physics or Electronics.

Candidates will be selected for the programme based on an online interview.

Prof Sudeb Dasgupta, head of the Electronics and Communication Engineering department said the new programme will upskill industry professionals, help them grow in their careers, and promote industry-academia collaboration.

“The rigour and the depth of the courses covered will be the same as a regular campus MTech programme" Prof Dasgupta added.

The fee for the course is RS 6 lakh along with an admission fee of RS 50,000.

The programme will have the provision of flexible credits, which will help industry professionals to achieve a good balance between work and education. The programme also seeks to prepare the candidates for the technical leadership role, the institute said.

The lectures will be delivered by the faculty members of IIT Roorkee.