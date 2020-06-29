Image credit: IIT Roorkee IIT Roorkee Launches A Global Alumni Network

To create a comprehensive and accurate database of its former students, the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, or IIT Roorkee, has launched a global alumni network. The network will “contribute in keeping alive the heritage and legacy of Thomason College of Civil Engineering to University of Roorkee and now IIT Roorkee”, by blending “old and new generations of alumni of this unique institute with a glorious history since 1847", according to a release by the institute.

The need for “simpler ways to connect with the alumni” was expressed by President Ram Nath Kovind in his convocation address last year, IIT Roorkee informed.

The network will help alumni members of the institute to communicate with each other and the institute through a single window, according to IIT Roorkee. The global network will be managed by alumni volunteers.

The institute has informed that it will build provisions to ensure privacy of the members.

“The members will have the flexibility to subscribe and unsubscribe messages and services as per their wish. Special care will be taken to ensure security of the database,” the official release said.

“In this digital age, there is a paradigm shift in relation to social and professional networking. Information technology has raised expectations of alumni and students for a flat and efficient platform instead of a hierarchical and bureaucratic process. They want to connect seamlessly with each other and with the institute too,” Prof. Ajit Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said in a statement.

“This will probably be the first network of its kind in the country. We believe it has the potential to be replicated in other academic institutions,” Prof. Chaturvedi added.

IIT Roorkee Global Alumni Network Members

The members will receive identity cards with a free lifetime membership, with opportunities of social and professional networking with fellow members at local, regional, national, and global levels. The network will also create a mechanism to help alumni members and their families in distress.

“Members will have opportunities to participate and contribute to schemes such as student mentorship programs, internships, and other activities of the institute. Members will receive regular updates about alumni and alma mater through e-newsletters...facility of special discounts for products and services from various organizations will be explored for identity cardholders,” IIT Roorkee said in a statement.

The identity cards will help members to enter the IIT Roorkee campus and avail guesthouse facilities at a discounted rate.

“Members will have a single window for connecting to a Dean, a head of department or centre, a faculty specialising in a particular area or an office in the institute,” the IIT Roorkee release said.

“On request, members will be invited to the Foundation Day, Independence Day or Republic Day functions. Members may request for a campus tour on Sundays. The campus tour will include visits to James Thomason Building, Hanger, Institute Archives, Medlicott Museum, and Mahatma Gandhi Central Library. The request should be made at least a week in advance,” the IIT Roorkee release added.